LGBT travellers offer a large and diverse market for operators

"Providing valuable resources is another way to engage travellers," Chestnut says. "So don’t be afraid to create content and share stuff that’s just plain helpful or just plain entertaining.

"You may have a small hotel with limited services and little budget but that’s no reason why you can’t also share some general travel tips for the city where you’re located. Showcase your knowledge and expertise by helping travellers have a better overall experience and they will love you for it."

A big area of opportunity comes from same-sex marriage, first legalised in the Netherlands in 2001 and now recognised in about two dozen countries worldwide.

Chestnut says this is a reason to celebrate; not just for the promotion and acceptance of LGBT rights but also because, with the global wedding industry estimated to be worth $300bn, it means the travel industry can create more customised offerings.

"When something happens like same-sex marriage being legalised it opens up a sudden rush of interest and opportunity for people in the travel industry," he says.

"So I’m sure in Australia there’s going to be a lot of interest from people around the world tying the knot, similar to how it’s been happening in other countries."

While SA legalised gay marriage in 2006 — it was the fifth country in the world to do so and remains the only one on the continent that allows it — there is still much opportunity for more tailored packages for LGBT weddings and honeymoons. Chestnut recommends travel providers start by analysing the market and understanding their positioning within the segment.

"If you’re a tour operator or a wedding organiser or a hotel that wants to attract LGBT brides and grooms, first identify what your role would be and how you can serve that market," he says.

"You want to show your expertise in the market and your respect for that segment. And be creative. I’ve seen some advertising and custom content that’s boring… Getting married and going on honeymoon is a big event in anyone’s life so capture the excitement and put it out there via social media or your website."

Instead of only targeting LGBT travellers, Chestnut advises appealing to travel agents and tour operators too. And beyond the travel and tourism industry, he says there are opportunities for businesses to capitalise on the growth of the LGBT market.

Knysna opens its doors to visitors during the annual Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and there are companies that are proud to position themselves as gay-friendly and can see great benefits in it.

"Travellers have a greater choice out there and they’re going to make their choices based on a variety of factors," Chestnut says. "Also, by patronising LGBT-friendly businesses you can support causes that you care about.

"And that’s something that applies to every traveller, doesn’t it? It’s a big reason why it’s a good idea to share what you as a business do in the community."