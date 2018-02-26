A quick exercise in zapping your body into shape

EMS wakes them up and zaps them into performing by sending an electrical current into the receptor nerves of the different muscle groups. The muscles contract and release, recouping lost strength, while the activated receptor nerves start picking up alerts from the brain and amplifying the force.

Modern-day lifestyles are geared towards the sedentary. As people slouch over computers and drive automatic cars, their muscles relax. Big tummies, sloped shoulders and dowagers humps are all consequences of weak muscles. Backaches, hip displacements, joint pains and other aches are also consequences of a lack of regular exercise.

Muscle contractions

"During EMS training, up to 90% of your muscles can be activated simultaneously. The contractions are much more intense than the voluntary exertions in weight lifting," says Barry Willis, who owns two Bodytec studios in Johannesburg.

"Strong core muscles around your lower back, stomach, biceps and glutes are essential for balance and everyday activities. Sports like golf, tennis, cycling and soccer depend on these."

The Greenside branch of Bodytec offers a one-year contract at R975 a month. It seems outrageous, but a gym membership with a personal trainer costs much more.

EMS technology is a scientifically verified concept and was first used in the Soviet Union in the 1950s to improve muscle strength in athletes.

In 2010 German sports economist Boris Leyck and his branding-savvy wife Sandra packaged EMS technology as a product for the South African market. Leyck was working with the Fifa team during the soccer World Cup in SA when he saw a gap in the industry and developed it.

The aim was to devise a branded fitness concept that delivered on its promise. Today there are 32 franchised Bodytec studios built to perfectionist specifications and seven more in development.