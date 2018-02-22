Sara has been adding colour to creative landscape

From the outset, youngsters were provided with skills in lighting, sound, staging, power, rigging, audio visual and production through accredited Skills Education and Training Authority courses.

Over the years, Sara has built up extensive equipment including backline, full stage, LED and sound.

The gear is available to Sara students for hands-on training, and graduates for hire, so they can kick-start their businesses in the industry. International exposure is a focus of Sara with international production teams sharing their expertise with students. Arrangements with international festivals, such as Roskilde in Denmark, provide further on-the-job training.

Since inception, Sara has produced more than 1,500 graduates. About 40% of them now own their own businesses, while others have accessed the international market. Six technicians and riggers are currently touring with Universal Soulcircus in the US and 11 will depart next week to join the tour. These young black and otherwise uneducated graduates are receiving salaries ranging from $450-700 a week on 10-month contracts.

"The international exposure is invaluable in shaping young technicians perspective and outlook on life.

It’s a great experience they gain and bring back with them to SA which, in turn, can only benefit our industry and country," said Nyathela.

According to Nyathela, there is no quota system or transformation plan in place for the technical productions sector. Sara supplied 140 technical and production personnel for the opening and closing ceremonies of the soccer World Cup in 2010. The need for a "transformation plan" in the sector was highlighted and initiated at that time.

"It was a long and hard road to come to this point," explained Nyathela. "Finally things are starting to move in a positive direction."

Through close engagement with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Arts and Culture, Sara has formed a "Transformation Forum", which consists of various industry associations. Once the B-BBEE Codes are finalised, they will be gazetted.

Nyathela said: "The industry is big. Opening it up to B-BBEE that benefit ‘black’ South Africans over international companies will only grow it further. It will assist emerging black companies in enterprise and skills development and ensure government departments support the transformation of the industry."

There are still many opportunities in the technical and production sector.