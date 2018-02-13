Ubuntu art raises questions on the progress of humanity

This is a painting by critically acclaimed artist Kudzanai Chiurai titled Minister of Enterprise. It is clearly an allusion to corrupt politicians who would not think twice about looting from the public purse and spending the money frivolously. But the painting also allows viewers to introspect about their own values in terms of accumulation.

Adjacent to this is a disturbing painting of a springbok. It is a work by Norman Catherine titled Bush Buck Rand.

At first glance, it can be mistaken for just another beautiful image of an animal. But a closer look shows that part of its body has been sewn together. This can be interpreted to mean that the life of materialism that defines society is fake and materialistic.

"This painting by Catherine, read together with the Minister of Enterprise painting by Chiurai, is actually a critique of the increasing culture of an appetite for material accumulation that defines contemporary SA," says curator Usha Seejarim.

"It is a commentary of who we have become or who we are at the moment as a society, and interrogating this from the perspective of our core values of ubuntu, clearly paints a picture of contradiction."

A prominent Johannesburg-based artist who holds a masters degree in history of art from the University of the Witwatersrand, Seejarim says it was not easy to devise an exhibition that would clearly talk to the idea of ubuntu, and how it is increasingly questioned in SA.

"For example with issues of corruption, greedy leadership, increasing lack of ethics by those chosen to lead, and the general culture of material accumulation prevalent in contemporary SA, can the society stand proudly and proclaim that ubuntu is abundant among the citizens or that it is waning?" she asks.

There are 52 pieces of art in the exhibition, selected from the 1,200 pieces created by 250 South African artists that make up the Standard Bank Corporate collection.

A carved and painted piece in the exhibition, titled Mandela’s Birthday Party 1998, alludes to a period when SA had high hopes, race relations were at their best and the economy had much potential.

Psychologist and researcher Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, who co-wrote the foreword to the exhibition catalogue, emphasises how ubuntu can be "an instrument for healing" in a country with a traumatic past and a conflict-ridden present.

Other thought provoking pieces include historic drawings by Dumile Feni, the striking work of Diane Victor, and a number of iconic works by William Kentridge.

There are also the poignant paintings by the late great Thami Mnyele, young creatives like Hasan and Husain Essop, along with the works of Alan Crump, and other great artists.

• The exhibition I am Because you are: A search for Ubuntu with permission to dream ends on March 31. Entrance is free.