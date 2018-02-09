Life

Breakthrough as human eggs grown to maturity in lab

09 February 2018 - 12:04 Kate Kelland
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — Scientists have succeeded for the first time in growing human eggs in a laboratory from the earliest stages in ovarian tissue all the way to full maturity — a scientific step that had previously been taken in mice.

Publishing their result in the journal Molecular Human Reproduction on Friday, scientists from Britain and the US said it could one day help in developing regenerative medicine therapies and new infertility treatments.

In previous studies, scientists had developed mouse eggs in a laboratory to the stage where they produced live offspring, and had also matured human eggs from a relatively late stage of development.

This latest work, by scientists at two research hospitals in Edinburgh and the Center for Human Reproduction in New York, is the first time human eggs have been developed outside the human body from their earliest stage to full maturity.

"Being able to fully develop human eggs in the lab could widen the scope of available fertility treatments. We are now working on optimising the conditions that support egg development in this way and studying how healthy they are," said Evelyn Telfer, who co-led the work.

Independent experts not directly involved in this work praised it as important, but also cautioned that there was much more to do before lab-grown human eggs could safely be made ready for fertilisation with sperm.

"This early data suggests this may well be feasible in the future," said Ali Abbara, a senior clinical lecturer in Endocrinology at Imperial College London.

"[But] the technology remains at an early stage, and much more work is needed to make sure that the technique is safe and optimised before we ascertain whether these eggs remain normal during the process, and can be fertilised to form embryos that could lead to healthy babies."

Darren Griffin, a genetics professor at Kent University in the UK, said the work was "an impressive technical achievement".

If success and safety rates were improved, he said, it could, in future, help cancer patients wishing to preserve their fertility while undergoing chemotherapy treatment, improve fertility treatments and deepen scientific understanding of the biology of the earliest stages of human life.

Reuters

Parental leave — a pending new entitlement as a minimum term of employment

Parental and adoption leave need to be better clarified in the Labour Laws Amendment Bill, writes Bradley Workman-Davies, but they’re still good news ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Why are doctors able to violate a terminally ill patient’s right to die?

Hospital staff administered adrenaline despite an order not to resuscitate
Life
3 days ago

Why some HIV-positive people develop AIDS quicker than others is now clearer

A new study by SA and US researchers shows how specific genes in people can lead to the faster progression of AIDS-related illnesses in people ...
National
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Breakthrough as human eggs grown to maturity in ...
Life
2.
New Makeba box set a definitive collector’s item
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
BMW crossing into another stylish niche with new ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mercedes-Benz going for an A
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Parental leave — a pending new entitlement as a minimum term of employment
Opinion

Why are doctors able to violate a terminally ill patient’s right to die?
Life

Why some HIV-positive people develop AIDS quicker than others is now clearer
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.