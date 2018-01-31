Black cloud hangs over substitutes for cigarettes

Big Tobacco is spending billions of dollars to develop products that could move the industry beyond cigarettes. The problem is that health experts and regulators are not buying it.

The latest setback came last Thursday, when a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel said Philip Morris International failed to show that its iQOS device, which heats tobacco to a lower temperature than a lit cigarette, cuts the risk of tobacco-related ailments.

That decision could prevent the company from marketing iQOS as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, even if it is approved for sale in the US.

Even with smoking in decline and FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb proposing restrictions on nicotine levels, concern about the health effects of vaping and Big Tobacco’s toxic reputation threatens the transition to smoking alternatives such as e-cigarettes and iQOS, according to Tim Phillips, MD of researcher ECigIntelligence.

"The black cloud of tobacco hangs over this whole sector. The perception of risk among consumers is the biggest barrier to it going mainstream," he says.

Outside the US, iQOS is already available in more than two dozen countries. The FDA’s final verdict will be closely watched by executives at British American Tobacco (BAT), which is conducting clinical trials in preparation for a US application to sell a rival product, Glo, with health claims.

The iQOS device has already captured 12% of Japan’s entire tobacco market.

"We are confident in our ability to address the valid questions raised by the committee with the FDA as the review process for our application continues," Philip Morris spokesman Corey Henry said after the FDA panel’s decision was released.