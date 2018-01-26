Adieu to man who gave advertising real agency

To most of the current generation of advertising creatives and planners, he’s probably no more than a footnote in history. But Bob Rightford, who died this week aged 84, arguably did more than any other individual to create the platform for the modern South African advertising industry.

Not only did Rightford help create local advertising behemoth Ogilvy & Mather SA and introduce the industry to management standards that still underpin it today, he was also one of the first white executives to recognise the importance of the black market.

He cofounded the Red & Yellow School, which has become one of the industry’s leading training institutions.

Tributes have been pouring in for Rightford this week. Matthew Bull, a South African and global industry leader of the last 20 years, says: "He led this country into the world advertising arena. He, together with his partners, created a legendary culture that still resonates and influences around SA."

Born in Cape Town in 1933, Rightford cut his advertising teeth in Harare, then called Salisbury, at the branch office of South African agency Grant Advertising. After transferring to Johannesburg, where he became group MD, he returned to Cape Town as partner in a new agency, De Villiers & Schonveldt, which turned into SA’s biggest-billing agency within two years. It later became Young & Rubicam SA.

In 1974, he bought 48% of the struggling agency Mortimer Tiley (Cape), whose annual billings of R500,000 were spread over 84 accounts. Little more than a year later, after fierce restructuring, 30 clients offered R2.8m.

In 1976, having bought out the agency’s founders and brought in Brian Searle-Tripp and Roger Makin, Rightford renamed the agency Rightford Searle-Tripp Makin.

The big breakthrough came in 1979: winning the Volkswagen account not only doubled the agency’s revenue, but also provided the credibility that attracted other multinational clients. It also hooked a global partner — Ogilvy & Mather bought 40% of the agency in 1984 and purchased the remaining 60% some years later.

Rightford’s strength lay not only in imposing strong business principles and ethics, but also creating an environment where creativity could flourish.

The agency became a creative advertising hub for the global Ogilvy group and alerted the rest of the international industry to the talent to be found in this country.

Rightford and his partners were among the first industry leaders to recognise the implications of social and political changes sweeping through SA. Black consumer power was starting to be recognised, but was not yet understood.

They visited Johannesburg and Cape Town shebeens at night — "when everyone else was too sensible to do it" — to talk directly to black consumers. "Ogilvy’s long-term success has grown out of understanding the lives of consumers," Rightford said later.

He retired as CEO in 1994, the same year he and Searle-Tripp founded the Red & Yellow School. He later dabbled in property development and tried a low-key (and very frustrating) return to advertising, again with Searle-Tripp.

He also wrote a book, Wallop!, which detailed the history of the agency that became Ogilvy & Mather SA.

Besides his work, Rightford played provincial hockey and football for Rhodesia, as Zimbabwe was then known, and senior cricket and water polo in this country.

Ogilvy & Mather founder David Ogilvy, acknowledged as one of the all-time giants of the global advertising world, once said of Rightford: "During my long life in advertising, I have worked with hundreds of professionals. Bob is one of the half-dozen most remarkable."