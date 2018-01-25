Taking the sensible route to a beautiful Inca stronghold

Its highlight was Qorikancha, a complex of temples where some rooms were literally covered in beaten gold. It clearly shows the fine masonry skills the Incas are famous for, with massive stone blocks cut to fit together perfectly without mortar.

Since this is earthquake territory, they were designed to withstand quakes too, with walls that gradually slope inwards and stones that jiggle on top of each other in situ.

I spent a morning admiring the magnificent building, still spectacular even after the Spanish plundered its riches and constructed the Church of Saint Dominic on top, thankfully keeping some of its rooms and walls intact.

An open-top bus takes me to a weaving centre using wool from cute alpacas roaming outside. I buy a gorgeously soft sweater, bearing in mind my tour guide’s warning that anything claiming to be "100% alpaca is 100% a lie".

In the gardens, an Inca shaman burns coca leaves and wafts the smoke over us, then asks my name and chants a blessing. Being blessed by a descendant of the powerful Incas somehow makes me feel invincible. One thing I avoid is a "cleansing" session with ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic plant extract. The Shaman Shop in one of Cusco’s many ancient courtyards offers the ritual if you’ve fasted for 24 hours. Even then the plant will purge everything in your body before hallucinations begin.

A leaflet poetically describes it as "a liquid laxative for the soul" to cure illnesses, communicate with the spirit world and reveal the mythological origins of life.

"You will go on incredible journeys through mountains, deserts and jungles" it promises, but I decide to see the scenery in a sober state.

Another alley leads to a cultural centre with craft shops, grazing llamas and an Inca descendant playing traditional music on a conch shell, pan pipes made from condor feathers and a flute carved from llama bone.

Finally, I take the train to Aguas Calientes, a town that has grown up specifically to serve the Machu Picchu trade.

The train is clean and punctual and uniformed attendants serve drinks and biscuits as a commentary tells us about the places we’re rattling through. Then we clunk backwards and jerk forwards again. This is the ingenious zig-zag method, the commentary proudly announces, getting us down a mountain by shunting back and forth on tracks running parallel to each other.

Aguas Calientes is in a stupid place, a waiter in the town grumbles as he serves me two happy-hour cocktails of pisco sour. It’s in an earthquake-prone valley with no escape route and one day it will all be gone, he predicts.