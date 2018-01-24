Robot makes short work of prostate cancer surgery

The surgeon at the console has his head inside the enclosure. He could be playing a video game. His hands move toy sticks while his draped feet play the pedals. He has a high-definition view of the patient’s abdominal landscape and manoeuvres the instruments that appear on the screen.

He removes the prostate, sidestepping nerves controlling erectile function and urinary continence. The surgeon-robot duo can see clearly what they need to avoid.

The operation ends 90 minutes later. The octopus has withdrawn its tentacles and the surgical team is stapling closed the six little holes in the patient’s swollen belly. The cancerous prostate gland, which looks like a large prune, is placed on a tray, ready to be bagged and sent for a biopsy. The midsection is hard and you can feel the tumour.

The patient, employed at a mining company in Emalahleni, has been given his quality of life back. The robot’s precision has saved vital nerves that, if damaged, could leave him impotent and incontinent. He has been spared the side effects of radiation therapy, among which are incontinence, impotence, urinary retention, rectal bleeding and pain.

There are five surgical robots in SA. Netcare has three – at the Waterfall Clinic in Midrand, another in Cape Town at the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital and a third in Port Elizabeth.

Mediclinic has one in Durbanville and the Urology Hospital in Pretoria has another.

In the five years robotic surgery has been in SA, 2,000 procedures have been performed showing "outcomes on a par with larger cancer centres around the world and 50% fewer complications, than open surgery", says Boustead.

However, most urologists still opt for traditional radiation therapy. It is administered as brachytherapy where radioactive seeds are placed in the gland near the tumour. Urologists can do several in one day and the medical aid payout of R155,000 is similar to that of robotic surgery.

"There is an aberrant overuse, 73% above the accepted norm," top urologist and academic Prof Andre van der Merwe concluded in a study he did in 2015.

Cape Town urologist Dr Gawie Bruwer puts the overuse of brachytherapy at 80%. "Probably the highest in the world — and the doctor doesn’t know where the cancer is precisely and whether lymph nodes are involved. The patient might need expensive hormonal therapy and more radiation after that."

Haffejee says a reason for this may be that robotic surgery came late to SA. "Most urology surgeons use techniques they know such as brachytherapy or more radical open surgery."

Yet there are 26 accredited urological robotic surgeons in SA with a further six in training.

"Doctors should discuss all treatment options and the associated risks and benefits with their patients," says Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg. "The patient’s informed choice and decisions based on best evidence are vital if we are to achieve better value in our healthcare system."