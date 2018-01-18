Is being your own crowd a wise move?

It works better if you ask people what they think and what they expect the popular opinion to be, and look for discrepancies between the two. This draws out the knowledge of informed subgroups.

So how about using crowd wisdom without a crowd, harnessing the different perspectives that one person brings to a question at different moments?

Psychologists have been testing the idea in small experiments for several years. Recently, researchers hit on a great source of data: three separate contests at a Dutch casino, each offering a prize of €100,000 to the person who could come closest to guessing the number of pearls held in an oversized champagne glass. About 160,000 people participated in each contest and were able to guess repeatedly over a two-month period.

The researchers — psychologists Dennie van Dolder of the University of Nottingham and Martijn van den Assem of the University of Amsterdam — found that errors tended to get smaller if people averaged out many guesses. The benefit grew with more guesses.

It wasn’t a matter of people learning over time — say, by consulting with others. Later guesses showed no significant improvement in accuracy. It was only the average that became more accurate.

The research offered some insights into how individuals can improve their performance. Estimates were better, for example, when people took more time between guesses.

This might help them have different thoughts or forget their previous line of thinking, increasing the independence of subsequent guesses and enhancing the diversity that makes crowd wisdom work.