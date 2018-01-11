Keorapetse William Kgositsile: a humble hero of young writers to be remembered

But he was no fool when it came to giving real feedback, as many who benefited from his wisdom and counsel, such as Napo Masheane, Myesha Jenkins, Ntsiki Mazwai and Lebo Mashile, will attest.

He always insisted that while performance poetry was necessary as it made poetry accessible to the masses, the written word should be able to stand on its own, without the performance and advantage that might accrue as a result of the charisma of a performer.

Many listened and learned, but a few eager performers who took short cuts into poetic fame resented him.

Kgositsile was SA’s second poet laureate, after the late Mazisi Kunene. There is no doubt Bra Willie was a poet universally loved across generations and especially in culture, arts and political circles.

He went into exile in 1961, ending up in the US, where he attended university and went on to teach at various universities. He had started to make an impression in literature and journalism before he left SA.

He wrote for left-wing South African publication The New Age, which was edited by Ruth First, who was assassinated in Mozambique by apartheid spy Craig Williamson.

Back in SA after the end of apartheid, Bra Willie shunned the mainstream while several fellow writers took up positions in politics, government and the media.

He did, however, serve a stint as adviser to three ministers of arts and culture — his longtime friend Pallo Jordan, Lulu Xingwana and Paul Mashatile. And unlike several of his former exile friends who became social and political commentators in post-apartheid SA, his voice of wisdom was conspicuous by its absence.

Instead, he chose to articulate his frustration about the status quo at the poetry spaces he often shared with the youth — which probably explains why he became a hero among young writers.

President Jacob Zuma ordered a special official state funeral for Bra Willie in recognition of his contribution to the development of arts, culture and politics in contemporary SA.

A co-ordinating committee headed by writer Mandla Langa is arranging the funeral and has put together a series of commemorative events leading to his send-off on January 15. A condolences book is available at Bra Willie’s family homes in Killarney and Diepkloof. It will also be available at the official memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall on January 11 and at a service on January 12 at the Market Theatre in Newtown.

The memorial service at the city hall will take place from noon to 4pm. The Market Theatre service runs from noon.

On January 16, the state burial procession will start at the Kgositsile home in Diepkloof at 7am.

There will be a service at Marks Park, starting at 9am, and the burial will be at West Park Cemetery.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the burial.