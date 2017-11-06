Natural wonders and fine cuisine meet in Cephalonia

Cephalonia is home to the famed Myrtos Beach — the kilometres-long arc of white pebbles lining the gulf of infinite azure that astute moviegoers will recognise from Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

Asos, with its amphitheatre-like cove and 15th-century Venetian castle is also one for the list. The peninsula rises out of the sea like the lost city of Atlantis. Water sports fans should head to Antisamos where adrenaline-inducing thrills such as wakeboarding, tubing or waterskiing await, while Emblisi in Fiscardo is ideal for snorkelling.

True joy lies in discovering hidden coves. The little speedboats for hire are relatively easy to navigate and offer an opportunity to travel to the island of Ithaca, stopping along the way to drop anchor and plunge into a bays before docking at the tiny port and hiking up to the town for a well-earned taverna lunch.

People less inclined to perfect the evenness of their tans can explore layers of historic ruins. Pick a footpath that might lead to a Roman cemetery or lighthouse. Trundle through orchards of olive groves or forests of cypress, the melodic tinkle of goat bells chiming in the background.

Mt Ainos, Greece’s highest island mountain at 1,627m, offers rewarding views that stretch to the neighbouring island of Zakynthos.

Natural wonders such as the Melissani Cave in Sami are also worth the visit — 20m below ground surface, the vertical entrance created by the collapsed roof creates a shimmering pool.

A rainier day can be well spent in the wine country or exploring the famed Monastery of Saint Gerasimos. The preserved body of the venerated patron saint is on display during the daily liturgy.

Cephalonia’s reputation for some of the finest Mediterranean cuisine is well deserved. Menus, flavoured by a mishmash of Italian and Greek heritage, feature the fragrant Cephalonia meat pie, an abundance of seafood, olive-laden salads with creamy hunks of feta and rabbit or goat stew on occasion.

While not big on breakfasts, families gather at lunch to break bread, savour souvlaki, stuffed tomatoes, local cheeses, roasted lamb and mezedes (sides) made to be shared.

Lunch or evening feasts should be enjoyed with a local Fix beer or the famed Robola wine, a dry, honey-coloured tipple made from a grape native to the foothills of the island and packaged in a medallion-hung hessian bag.

While nowhere near as refined, every taverna offers a Retsina house wine, served by the kilo. It rings in at about €1 and is nothing to boast about but tastes festive and fun on a summery day.

While it is tempting to dine alongside a port with a gorgeous sea view, the most authentic and affordable meals are found inland, at family tavernas where children, parents and grandparents work together to feed hungry patrons with service that is comically abrupt but not intended to be rude. There is also a complimentary and unexpected treat of watermelon or baklava at the end of each meal.

Entertainment is low key, but "live music nights" include dancing, improved by ouzo.

Cephalonia invites endless exploration — a paradise worthy of a holiday invasion.