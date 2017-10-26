Life

Lonely Planet says SA is one of the 10 best countries to visit

Amid local economic gloom, the travel guide highlights Cape Town’s ‘beaches and mountains‚ wildlife and wine’ (no word on the water)

26 October 2017 - 16:53 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

SA is one of the 10 best countries in the world to visit in 2018‚ according to Lonely Planet.

"Beaches and mountains‚ wildlife and wine‚ and let’s not forget vibrant culture and cosmopolitan Cape Town — SA has long been one of the world’s most alluring countries‚" said the travel guide publisher on its website.

"This year the country’s many attractions will be bolstered by ‘Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018: Be the Legacy’‚ an official programme of events — some sporting‚ some educational‚ others devoted to the arts — aimed at honouring the legendary leader.

"So with more to see than ever‚ and favourable exchange rates offering great value‚ 2018 is a phenomenal year to visit SA."

Other countries featured in the top 10 countries to visit include China‚ Mauritius‚ Malta‚ Georgia‚ New Zealand and Portugal.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lonely Planet says SA is one of the 10 best ...
Life
2.
Could the new Velar be Range Rover's best-looking ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Carlo Mombelli tends the seeds of art, music and ...
Life
4.
Make no bones about it — broth is back and ...
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.