Raising a cautious glass to the long-term fruits of climate change

Torres talks a lot about the future but even more about the past. Since the 1980s, Torres placed ads in local Spanish newspapers seeking grapevines that survived phylloxera, the late-19th century plague that decimated European vineyards. Today, 35 years and 500 phone calls later, he has found 46 ancestral varieties, six of which have been made into viable wines not tasted in 150 years.

But something unexpected happened during Torres’s quixotic quest to become a hero of 19th century wines: he stumbled on a chance to become a hero of 21st century wines as well. The rediscovered varieties better endure drought conditions, a highly sought-after characteristic in a modern grape.

This year, a savage spring frost in Bordeaux and epic summer storms in Champagne combined to produce France’s smallest vintage in 60 years. In Chile, vintners are rolling the dice on wild grapes that grow in rainy forests to combat drought. In California’s wine-rich Napa and Sonoma counties, 20 wildfires have killed at least 40 people — some burned to ashes — in the state’s deadliest wildfires. "Santa Rosa will be a different planet," Sonoma’s sheriff told the Los Angeles Times of the county’s wine mecca.

Torres has been anticipating that different planet, saying, "There are going to be new wine regions."

"Until now, I have never known a year in which it was too hot to make successful wines in Bordeaux or Burgundy," wrote Denis Dubourdieu, the late, highly respected winemaker and researcher, in the Journal of Wine Economics last year. He was joined by 18 others in that report, including two members of the Torres family.

Their data were uniform: earlier harvests, less acidic grapes, awful rains and droughts and higher humidity — including "almost tropical conditions" in Germany.