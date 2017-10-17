Okavango lodge swaps fuel for sun’s clean energy

Getting diesel to a remote safari camp in the Okavango Delta in Botswana was a logistical nightmare. So the installation of an energy system that combines solar panels and Tesla Powerpack batteries has transformed life at andBeyond Xaranna Okavango Delta Camp.

The system is the first of its kind in Botswana and the second on the continent — the first was installed at a luxury safari lodge in SA.

Transporting diesel to power generators "can be a bit of a nightmare; it was our biggest headache", says andBeyond regional manager for Southern Africa Riaan Venter.

Trucking in fuel involved a five-to six-hour trip from Maun. A maximum of 5,000l could be transported because of sandy roads and water crossings.

"There are no shortages of diesel in Botswana, but there is a shortage of trucks," Venter says. "There are only two suppliers in Maun and they supply the entire delta, so they have very strict schedules and you have to order about a month in advance.

"You also have to stock up before the floods [in the rainy season]. If you run out, you have to buy 200l drums of diesel and load these on the freight boat to the lodges."