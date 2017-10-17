Diverse cultures and wild witches make Bolivia a unique adventure

Our first real sight of the city was a three-hour stint in the immigration office, getting our passports stamped so we didn’t remain illegal immigrants.

The notorious San Pedro prison is in the city centre and I didn’t fancy my chances among the criminals who run shops and restaurants and share their cells with their wives and children. The once popular prison tours have been banned, but there is a good chance the prison’s flourishing cocaine lab is still in business.

At an altitude of 3,650m, La Paz is the highest capital in the world and literally takes your breath away, as if air is passing in front of you but not quite entering your lungs.

So you rest a while to let your erratic heartbeat slow. When my fingers tingle from altitude sickness, I find a pharmacy and buy more tablets and tissues in case of another nosebleed.

The steep street of Sagarnaga is lined with hotels, restaurants, travel agents and English pubs. One afternoon, it is also filled with smoke as people burn offerings to Pachamama, the Earth Mother, right in the middle of the city’s most touristy street.

The Witches’ Market is just around the corner, selling love potions, herbal remedies and miniature models of the things you might desire — cars, money, a woman or a man — to burn as offerings and hope they come back to you in real life. Dangling above them are the llama foetuses, to bury in the foundations of every new building as an offering to Pachamama.

There’s a far larger witches’ market that tourists are advised not to visit alone, because this is a poor city with skilful pickpockets. There is another reason to stay away too, said my guide on a Red Cap Walking Tour.