Values and ethics surpass beauty at Africa Architecture Awards

With entries ranging from a holocaust memorial in Rwanda to a bank’s headquarters in Lagos, why these winners? Why now? The awards steering committee and master jury of academics and architects tried to explain their decision-making at a public colloquium held the day after the ceremony.

"Awards are fractious things," practising architect and steering committee member Mphethi Morojele says. "In one way, we’re trying to bring out emerging voices and at the same time you’re inevitably steering people’s aesthetic choices."

In student competitions, one year’s winner would invariably inspire mimics the next year.

"We really wanted to elevate not so much the architectural object as an idealised form, or how it resolves issues, as the process of making a piece of architecture," says US-based jury member Anna Abengowa.

Jury member Tanzeem Razak agrees: "The winning project is not necessarily the most beautiful aesthetic form; there were others that were more visually compelling." But it best matched the values the jury wished to highlight. The Grand Prix winner tipped the scales because of its complex process, how embedded it was in the domestic context and the effect it would have on those who used it. It was publicly funded and the jury was also really taken by the level of community involvement.

Razak says the Umkhumbane Museum should not be reduced to its community values — to do so would just feed another stereotype.

"It was a complex, competent, stimulating project."

It turned "object-making" into something "bigger and wider and more inclusive".

Stereotypes, mimicry and kitsch nationalistic "African"-style adornment were all no-nos for the jury and steering committee. There was a rejection of conservative thinking, and recognition of the role of critical thinking in architecture – one juror said the critical dialogue winner came close to scooping the Grand Prix.

A weakness in the awards process, some jurors noted, was not doing site inspections of the finalists in the built category.

They also found certain issues difficult to reconcile. Architects working in Africa experience different challenges to global architects who fly in to execute specific projects.

Access to resources has enormous implications for innovation. And there architects don’t always have much power in contexts where public projects, for example, have limited funding, and specific aesthetic demands — that are often kitsch and nationalist.

As Edgar Pieterse, juror and director of the African Centre for Cities says, the jury faced "the chasm" between the ambitions and aspirations the awards wished to reward and the limiting political economies designers had to engage with.

Even the "Africa Rising" narrative was questioned by the jury. Abengowe feels the elite benefits from investment in Africa. "Impoverished Africans do not. In fact, they’re becoming poorer. So, who is the myth benefiting? I have to also figure where architecture engages in this debate. Are we complicit in that? Are we challenging it?"

The Africa Architecture Awards are trying to achieve much: be provocative, push new ideas and boundaries, help new architects emerge and suggest possibilities for future building models that go beyond traditional responses.

Colloquium session moderator Sean O’Toole ended the judging discussion with a pithy quote from Julius Malema: "[The EFF wants] to build houses and roads before bicycle lanes. Let’s get our priorities straight. Let the rich be patient while we give the services to the poor."