Why some insomnia may just be our ancestors calling

Manger participated in a large study that examined the sleep patterns of three hunter-gather groups: the Hadza of Tanzania, the San of Namibia and the Tsimane of Bolivia.

They studied the San by asking them to wear sleep trackers. "One thing we found out about the San is that they don’t go to sleep when the sun sets, they go to bed two to three hours later," he says. "They are then up well before sunrise."

The team discovered that their subjects didn’t sleep during the day. "These are very busy people," says Manger.

The San did not appear to suffer from insomnia.

After studying humans and animals, Manger thinks the sleep switch has been discovered. It is not the amount of light or dark, but the weather.

"What seems to be really telling animals [and humans] when to go to sleep and when to wake up is weather parameters, and it looks like it is a combination of temperature and humidity. What time we fall asleep is when the weather feels right," he explains.

If the research is correct, this could change the way science approaches sleep therapy.

"People have a whole lot of different ideas on sleep therapy — you have to do this and you have to do that to get a good night’s sleep — but maybe it is more about controlling the sleeping environment and mimicking these natural variations in temperature and humidity," Manger says.

South African Society of Sleep Medicine chairman Dr Jeff King sees a lot of the nation’s sleep problems.

One of the biggest challenges South Africans share with the western world is the effect of obesity on sleep. Abdominal fat prevents the diaphragm from moving properly, causing decreased oxygenation, which influences sleep. Stress also leads to insomnia.

King says a lack of sleep is a killer, bringing on high blood pressure and causing increased deaths on the roads.

One of the types of sleeplessness King comes across is when the sufferer wakes up in the middle of the night after just two or three hours of sleep. But while some regard this as a type of insomnia, others believe it is simply going back to the way humans used to slumber.

History professor Roger Ekirch of Virginia Tech in the US has been studying the phenomenon of segmented sleep for 30 years. He believes this is the way humans slept before the Industrial Revolution.