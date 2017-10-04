Nobel prize for body clock researchers

US scientists Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young won the 2017 Nobel prize for medicine on Monday for unravelling molecular mechanisms that control our internal body clocks.

These help explain how people experience jet lag when their internal circadian rhythms get out of sync, while also having wider implications for disorders ranging from insomnia and depression to heart disease.

Chronobiology, or the study of biological clocks, is now a growing field of research, thanks to the pioneering work of the three scientists, who explained the role of specific genes in keeping fruit flies in step with light and darkness.

Scientists are exploring new treatments based on such circadian cycles, including establishing the best times to take medicine, and there is an increased focus on healthy sleeping patterns.

"This ability to prepare for the regular daily fluctuations is crucial for all life forms," said Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Karolinska Institute Nobel Committee. "This year’s Nobel prize laureates have been studying this fundamental problem and solved the mystery of how an inner clock in our bodies can anticipate daily fluctuations between night and day to optimise our behaviour and physiology," Perlmann said.

Rosbash said the news that the trio had won the Nobel prize, which is worth $1.1m, was "a little overwhelming. It took my breath away, literally. I was woken up out of deep sleep and it was shocking."

"It’s great for basic science. It hasn’t had a tremendous amount of practical impact yet, so it’s really a very basic discovery…. It’s good to have the attention on this kind of basic work."

Hall collaborated with Rosbash while they were at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. They split the prize with Young of Rockefeller University in New York City.