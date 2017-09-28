Lamborghini entering a new era with authentic sports car DNA

Frankfurt Motor Show was dominated again by talk of electrification, batteries, alternative mobility solutions and car-sharing. But throughout the Volkswagen Group hall were examples of traditional performance. Audi had its rear-wheel drive R8, Bentley had its new Continental GT and Bugatti had the Chiron.

Between them all was Lamborghini. The company revealed its Aventador S roadster but that will not be the big news for the company from Sant’Agata this year. That accolade will go to the Urus, the company’s first proper SUV. Yes, it had the LM002 back in the 90s but that was a utilitarian vehicle in the style of Hummer and not in keeping with the luxury SUVs of today.

Maurizio Reggiani, head of research and development at Lamborghini, said that the Urus posed a big challenge for him and his team.

He says that "after several modifications, we have the same DNA as Lamborghini" in the new model, which is due to be unveiled on December 4/5. "It is essential that it has the DNA of Lamborghini, but the centre of gravity is difficult." he told us.

Lambo first revealed the Urus concept in Beijing in 2012, which has given the company five years to get it just the way Reggiani and the team want it. At the time, the company promised 440kW combined with all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch, paddle-shift operated transmission with minimalist design inside and out. It also promised massive 24-inch wheels.

It will arrive at a time when a number of manufacturers are either in, or planning to be in the super-luxury end off the SUV market. Bentley is there with its Bentayga, Maserati is in with the Levante and Rolls-Royce will soon debut its Cullinan. Ferrari has changed its mind about joining the SUV segment and is working on its offering.

While Reggiani is promising that the Urus will be the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle and be a true Lamborghini at its heart, but that it will be "the right answer for those who found a Lamborghini too brash."