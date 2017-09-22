How heritage creates a solid link to progress

The Boltons bid for the property at an auction in 2008, acquiring it for R28m. It has been a hugely rewarding investment, Garth Bolton says, although replacing some of the teak cost an arm and a leg.

A stickler for authenticity, he had the modern bathroom fixtures taken out, replacing them with marble basins and porcelain toilets more in keeping with a Victorian pile.

One of the previous owners was an interior decorator and removed some walls upstairs to create an open-plan feel.

Bolton added glass panels and a small lounge with the killer view, creating a pleasant working environment for his 48 employees.

Percival and his wife Marcella were known for their glittering social functions. The large kitchen, where elaborate meals were prepared for these has been transformed into an open-plan office and the scullery turned into a kitchen.

There is a similar ambience at Villa Arcadia, a Herbert Baker house completed in 1909, and now Hollard Insurance’s offices on Oxford Road in Parktown.

Built as a home for Sir Lionel and Lady Florence Phillips, it was sold to the South African Jewish Orphanage in 1922.

Hollard bought the villa and surrounding 16-acre estate in 2003, developing its modern campus in harmony with the villa’s style.

Used for conferences and functions, the house’s enduring beauty can be attributed to Baker’s meticulous attention to detail and feel for the highveld landscape, says the company.

The Phillips’s were "the king and queen" of the Johannesburg social scene, and entertained Jan Smuts, Louis Botha, business entrepreneurs and artists such as Anton van Wouw.