Marshmallow-soft chicken curry to die for

Vanie’s slow-cooked chicken curry

Using a curry powder blend like in this recipe instead of a fiery-hot Durban masala will produce a paler sauce and cut down on the bite. Vanie mostly reverts to the masala. The addition of mint at the end gives the dish a unique taste and cooking it at a low temperature for a long time ensures a fall-off-the-bone curry.

Serves four.

8 chicken thighs

80ml plain yoghurt

45ml juice of finely

grated ginger

3 cloves garlic, crushed

8 curry leaves (optional)

30ml masala or curry

powder (hot)

5ml turmeric

15ml oil

50g butter

5ml cumin seeds

5ml coriander seeds

5ml black mustard seeds

2 bay leaves

2 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom, crushed

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 chillies, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, diced

Salt

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

250ml boiling water

1 handful fresh coriander,

roughly chopped

1 handful fresh mint, roughly

chopped

10ml garam masala

To serve

Rice or roti

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.

2. Place the chicken pieces, yoghurt, ginger juice, garlic, curry leaves, curry powder and turmeric into a large bowl and mix well. Cover and set aside.

3. Heat a large, heavy-based saucepan on medium heat; add the oil and butter.

4. Temper the spices – cumin, coriander and black mustard seeds, bay leaves, star anise, cinnamon stick and crushed black cardamom.

They will pop and splutter.

5. Add the onions and chillies and sauté until the onions are light brown.

6. Add the tomatoes and sauté for a few minutes until the tomatoes are soft.

7. Add the chicken and potatoes, season to taste with salt. Add water and mix well.

8. Cover with a lid and place into the oven for 10 hours.

9. When the potatoes are cooked, the sauce will have thickened a little from the starch released.

10. Before serving, add the chopped coriander, mint and garam masala.