Sweets, sweethearts and Tannie Evita make it a Darling town

Darling isn’t far: an hour from Cape Town International Airport and 10 hours from New York, says the town’s most famous resident, Pieter-Dirk Uys.

By any measure, what he has created in the Swartland is extraordinary. Even when he isn’t performing, you cannot visit Darling without stopping at Evita Se Perron.

With a road named after him, or his alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout, the connection is stronger than ever.

Evita is so much part of the town’s iconography that the confectionery business Darling Sweet, famous for its toffee, has Tannie Evita’s Classic among its most popular flavours.

Visit their Long Street premises to watch the toffee making or to taste the large selection that includes adult options such as Bird’s Eye Chilli, Ormonde Red wine Toffee (from the local Darling wine estate) and Honey & Salt Toffee Spread. Udderly Delicious Darling, in Main Street, is another place to visit.

Its caciotta (a soft cheese similar to a blend of Feta and Brie) was named 2017 South African dairy champion.

Cheese maker Carla Bryan is happy to talk you through the process of cheese making, while letting you taste hers and other artisanal cheeses and products she sells, including olive and tomato relishes.