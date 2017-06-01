Paying a high price for falling in love with Africa

Kuki Gallmann is an exotic thin-wristed Italian aristocrat, bangled and spun in beautiful jewellery. She is the type of woman who travels the world with an ice crusher, a Persian rug and a volume of Rimbaud’s poems.

She arrived in Kenya with her new husband in 1972 after a tragedy, looking perhaps for solace and adventure. They bought a 40,00ha cattle ranch (now part of a conservancy project) in Laikipia, edging the Great Rift Valley and overlooking vast open plains and Lake Baringo.

It is a paradise bursting with equatorial palms and lushness; a land of beauty and safari lodges and a bargain compared with the same acreage in Italy.

"I fell in love with Africa," she told me when I interviewed her in Cape Town years ago at the house of another expat aristocrat, Patricia Cavendish.

Gallman had written a book, I Dreamed of Africa, a memoir with teetering prose depicting wild animals, savage tribes and game lodges plus a touch of tragedy; a cross between Out of Africa and A Year in Provence.