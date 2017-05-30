There is a Malagasy island that could steal your heart

Sakatia Lodge opened in June 2006 after two years of construction. It accommodates just over 30 guests in 11 bungalows and two beachfront villas that are ideal for families and friends. While it’s easy to kick back with a cocktail and drift off to the sound of the calm waters only 25m away at high tide, there’s a lot to do.

First on the agenda is a two-hour guided walk of the island, which measures 6km by 4km at its widest point. Since the arrival of the first humans almost 2,500 years ago, Madagascar has lost more than 90% of its original forest (mostly through slash-and-burn practices to clear the land) but this island, like many others, remains lush.

It’s hard to keep track of all there is to discover as we walk through shaded tunnels of vegetation that give us a break from the early morning heat. They include bamboo, palm trees (one of the 170 or so species on the island is the national emblem) and plants that yield coffee, guavas, limes, oranges, pepper, pineapples, rice, vanilla and ylang ylang (for essential oils).

The walk ends with a stop in the adjacent village, where children practise their skipping during a school break, after which we make our way back to the villa. A dip in the sea, where water temperatures range from 26°C in winter to 29°C in summer, feels like a relaxing bath.

Snorkelling in the lodge’s "house reef", which is more than 1km long and only 400m from the shore, we encounter a variety of tropical fish and the area’s largest population of green sea turtles, grazing away with seeming nonchalance on the ocean floor.

"Unfortunately, YouTube and Instagram have made it way too popular," says dive master Jacques Vieira, who first came to the area for a two-month holiday and later came back to make the island his home. "But it’s not the swimming with the turtles that’s the problem; it’s the boats going over them and people trying to take selfies.

"We’re introducing restrictions on boat speeds and will have buoys in the water where boats aren’t allowed to go. People must come responsibly with a qualified guide," Vieira says.

Given that the area has more diversity than the Red Sea, it’s not surprising that the majority of guests come to Sakatia Lodge for scuba diving, especially in the last four months of the year, when whale sharks and humpback whales visit.