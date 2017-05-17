Untouchable transcenders of time

This is probably why they exude such attitude; they are in a way untouchable.

This is communicated via their confrontational stances; arms crossed, chests puffed out, gazing out at viewers. Their tattoos associate them with street-smart people such as bikers, rappers and gang members.

O’Flynn’s Timekeepers might be criminals; like gang members in prison, they are covered from head to toe in tattoos and, significantly, wear scarves over their faces that hide their identities — perhaps to avoid cameras tracking them or perhaps because their world is so polluted they must wear face masks to protect their health.

O’Flynn’s distinctive tattooed portraits, which he has been generating for some time, leads viewers to wonder less about his subjects and more about where they come from. This is significant as he uses real people as subjects – alluded to in the first names used in the titles.

It is curious then that he conceals their identities by obscuring their faces and through his distinctive portraiture, which pushes them through what you could call the O’Flynn filter. This is what joining a tribe or group does; it suppresses individuality and advances homogeneity.

The Timekeepers share similar tattoos and are a tribe united by the same values — or conditions. In expressing their allegiance via markings on their bodies rather than dress, there is a price in becoming a member — it is for life.

O’Flynn spent years painting superheroes. He claims it became torturous, but in the Timekeepers, he has created a new kind of superhero. The O’Flynn filter, which he is perfecting in this exhibition, turns his subjects — sometimes people he knows or strangers — into tough heroes or heroines.

He does not want to make serious art or take it too seriously — art-making provides him with a place to play with ideas.

You can never quite enter his fantasy world or the place that has molded his subjects; he does not place them in a context.

The Timekeepers are deeply embedded in a world consumed by design and symbols. They are branded in their entirety — not even their fingers escape the all-encompassing culture of design.

O’Flynn has extended his distinctive tattooed portraits beyond the picture frame and onto the walls of Worldart gallery. His tattoo design language covers the walls, floors and a door, highlighting the loss of identity of his subjects.

O’Flynn’s design idyll is a tough place for an individual to exist — perhaps this is the doomsday that he alludes to through countdown clocks: the death of the self. His subjects are different but all look the same.

Perhaps what he delivers is a critique of art; visual languages have been exhausted leaving artists with no choice but to keep recirculating the same signs and symbols. The end of art — a notion philosophers have toyed with — could be the doomsday that artists are trying to survive. O’Flynn is doing a good job of it; he is perfecting his expression and extending it through new materials.

Better and Better shows at Worldart gallery, Cape Town, until May 25.