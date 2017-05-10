Kenya is making history with virtual museum project

The NMK’s mission is to collect, preserve, study and present Kenya’s cultural and natural heritage and it realised it could tap into the knowledge of global experts to help with its research if it digitised the artefacts and made them available on the internet.

Other museums have created virtual collections of artefacts but the Amazon, Intel and Digital Data Divide (DDD) initiative will be a game-changer, says Fredrick Manthi, head of Earth Sciences at NMK.

"As the digital archive will be based in the cloud, the worldwide scientific and research community will be able to virtually access complex and detailed data sets on specimens and artefacts.

"This will act as a catalyst to accelerate research and data analysis and hopefully provide opportunities for new research projects and discoveries."

The first phase will involve creating digital records of culturally and scientifically significant artefacts and fossils, cataloguing those files in a digital archive stored in the Amazon Web Services Cloud, and designing the virtual museum website.

The museum owns so many items that until the end of 2018, the work will focus on digitising 10,000 of the most valuable artefacts in the archeology and palaeontology collections at the Nairobi National Museum.

The collection includes 2.5-million years of humankind’s palaeontology cultural evolution. The collection houses millions of fossils dating back to the Oligocene era from 23-million to 33-million years ago, including some of the best-preserved hominid specimens.