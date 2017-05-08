Panoramic vistas with no sight of local culture
The Silo Hotel at the V&A Waterfront shares a building with an African art gallery, which opens in September
I headed to the new Silo Hotel in Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in April to see whether it could live up to the intense, social media-fuelled hype that has been humming around its recent opening.
My visit on a sizzling, bright-skied Saturday began auspiciously when I handed my key to the spiffy gents at the unassuming ground-floor entrance – there’s nothing quite like slickly executed valet parking to get a hotel stay off to a good start. A porter carrying my luggage accompanied me in a chandeliered lift that rocketed us up to the reception desk.
I was on the early side — both to check in and for lunch — and so I headed up to the pool deck on the rooftop. For a few moments, I lounged on a mushily soft couch, taking in the whole extent of Table Mountain – a gobsmacking panorama, even for an erstwhile Capetonian such as myself.
When my dining partner Nava arrived, we headed downstairs to the almost empty Granary Café, the hotel’s flagship eatery. Here, you can watch executive chef Veronica Canha-Hibbert (formerly of Ellerman House) and her team hard at work in the open-plan kitchen as they expertly cook up bistro classics for lunch and dinner, as well as a daily afternoon tea and breakfast.
We sat alongside one of the ceiling-high windows, which curve outwards, allowing light to flood in and expanding the view so that it gives you the sensation of floating over the Waterfront. Through the glass, we spied boats and people going about their business far below – it felt dizzyingly surreal, like we were gazing down on a maritime-themed Toy Town.
To start with, I had a slightly sour, slightly sweet balsamic-infused tomato tart with crumbly pastry and goat cheese. Nava loved her prawn cocktail – the prawns were tender and buttery, revved up with a hint of wasabi. For mains, I had the generously sized bouillabaisse – perhaps a tad too sweet, but nicely spiced and stacked with fresh cob, mussels and prawns.
I was out for the afternoon, returning only after dinner. I had fully intended to have a nightcap in the stately Willaston Bar downstairs, but I felt rather tired. Anyway, with its views of Signal Hill and the CBD, it seemed only appropriate that I spend a bit of time soaking up my high-ceilinged corner suite.
From the little balcony, I could take in the harbour and its container depot, the city’s office blocks, the mountain — major brownie points for allowing guests to actually enjoy the fresh air, unlike so many hotels that insist on sealed-up windows. As the seagulls squawked and wheeled, I really felt as if I was perched gloriously between shimmering city and sea.
Although there was a complimentary bottle of bubbly and other tempting options in the mini-bar — including wine from sister Franschhoek property, La Residence, and Van Gesau artisanal chocolate — I settled instead for a rooibos from the tray of TWG teas.
From my bed, as I began reading, I could take stock of the room, which like the rest of the hotel was lavishly decorated in striking colours, a mash-up between an exiled aristocrat’s apartment and a Holi festival.
The next morning I headed down to an excellent breakfast: a stand offering charcuterie and cheese, yoghurt, fresh fruit and an assortment of crisp yet buttery pastries. That was just the beginning. Next, ordering from the hot menu, I had the smoked salmon soufflé omelette with spring onion, avocado and lime aioli — deliciously tart, while simultaneously creamy.
Before I made my rather reluctant departure, I headed down to The Silo’s white-walled spa, a serenely still space that offers treatments such as the R4,800 Golden Millet Ritual that apparently incorporates caviar algae, refined golden millet oil and pure collagen.
The therapist gave me a head-and-shoulders massage using Terres d’Afrique’s deep tissue massage oil. It was so lovely — and perfectly firm — that I felt rather bereft when my 45 minutes were up.
In the weeks following my visit, I’ve been musing about how, as a luxury hotel right in the heart of one of the continent’s most vibrant tourist destinations, The Silo Hotel ticks all the right boxes.
Its mostly young, attractive staff are delightfully welcoming and efficient — a contrast to the consistently surly or simply inattentive service I frequently experience at the Mount Nelson, for example.
Then there’s its location: nowhere in Cape Town’s centre is there a hotel with views as spectacular as the Silo’s, although the rather more humdrum Westin Grand comes close. Furniture and fixtures are solid and substantial; linen and towels meltingly comfortable.
Still, I haven’t been able to escape the niggling sense that this is a missed opportunity.
From its menus to its interior, the Silo screams safe. Just like the museum below it, every facet could have been a showcase for African creativity
The hotel is situated in an historic and previously rather ugly granary that, one of Britain’s foremost architects, Thomas Heatherwick, has transformed into a striking, modern landmark.
Surrounded by a welter of shiny new office blocks and galleries, the revitalised structure will be shared with the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, which opens in September and will presumably showcase the continent’s most vibrant, provocative culture.
While the hotel and the museum are entirely unaffiliated, it does seem a shame that the former isn’t imbued with the edge, daring and relevance that one hopes will come to define the latter.
From its menus to its interior, the Silo screams safe. Just like the museum below it, every facet could have been a showcase for African creativity. Although the art on the walls throughout the hotel is a welcome presence, this seems like just a token nod to its neighbour. Imagine if Africa’s leading design talent had been used to decorate the interiors?
And, while a perfectly cooked beef steak lathered in bearnaise sauce is not to be sniffed at, just think how memorable it would be for diners to rather feast on a menu that incorporates ingredients and dishes that really pay tribute to this country and continent?
The Silo Hotel is wonderful – but, save for the views, there’s no wow factor here.
• Matthews was a guest of The Royal Portfolio.
