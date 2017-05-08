Panoramic vistas with no sight of local culture

I headed to the new Silo Hotel in Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in April to see whether it could live up to the intense, social media-fuelled hype that has been humming around its recent opening.

My visit on a sizzling, bright-skied Saturday began auspiciously when I handed my key to the spiffy gents at the unassuming ground-floor entrance – there’s nothing quite like slickly executed valet parking to get a hotel stay off to a good start. A porter carrying my luggage accompanied me in a chandeliered lift that rocketed us up to the reception desk.

I was on the early side — both to check in and for lunch — and so I headed up to the pool deck on the rooftop. For a few moments, I lounged on a mushily soft couch, taking in the whole extent of Table Mountain – a gobsmacking panorama, even for an erstwhile Capetonian such as myself.

When my dining partner Nava arrived, we headed downstairs to the almost empty Granary Café, the hotel’s flagship eatery. Here, you can watch executive chef Veronica Canha-Hibbert (formerly of Ellerman House) and her team hard at work in the open-plan kitchen as they expertly cook up bistro classics for lunch and dinner, as well as a daily afternoon tea and breakfast.