ENDANGERED SPECIES
Why butterfly sighting sent hands to fluttering hearts
The Waterberg Copper butterfly sighting caused quite a stir. Shaun Smillie explains why
One of SA’s rarest creatures lives in the Waterberg, in an area the size of a smallholding. The Waterberg Copper butterfly is so rare that for 20 years it was considered extinct — until it was rediscovered near Bela Bela in Limpopo.
But it has not made much of an appearance in 2017. Last year, entomologist Reinier Terblanche went looking for the flutter of orange wings that usually signals its presence. On his first visit in September, he didn’t spot a single Copper. Two months ago, one was finally spotted — but only one.
Terblanche blames the drought and the Waterberg Copper is not the only rare butterfly that has been affected.
"This has been a particularly bad season and one of the worst affected provinces is the Cape," says Graeme Henning, butterfly fundi and author. "Most of the rare stuff flies early in the season and some fly for just a week. If they miss this early season then they don’t fly."
But it is too early to be worried, says Henning: "If we had to go back two or three years later, after good rains, and there are no butterflies, then we will be concerned."
The problem with many of these rare butterflies is how delicate they are. Most have complicated life cycles that involve being reared by ants, feeding on rare plant species and sometimes confined to areas not much bigger than a suburban garden.
"A number of species were absent this year. One of the Cape specials, the Peninsula Skolly, was hardly seen this season," says entomologist Andre Coetzer. "The big problem is that there is little data on these insects. They are not like mammals where, for example with lions on the Serengeti, you have 60 years of data to work with and analyse."
But this is changing — over the past two decades, there has been a revolution of sorts in the study of South African lepidoptery. It has been led by technology and a new breed of entomologists who have moved away from the stereotypical image of a collector flaying away with a long-handled net.
"The people involved now are not just collectors, but conservationists. Now you have people who go out and take photographs," says Henning.
Rare butterfly sites are closely monitored. There have also been butterfly atlases or mass counts that work out the distribution and abundance of SA’s species.
Coetzer monitors the Wolksberg Zulu, a butterfly that is found at only two sites close to Haenertsburg in Limpopo. The butterfly is threatened by plantations, habitat destruction and mining activity.
Interestingly, the larva of the Wolksberg Zulu feeds on lichen growing on the rocks and Coetzer believes this has given it some protection from the recent drought.
But the poster child of the revolution in lepidoptery is the Waterberg Copper. The butterfly was discovered in 1982, in the central Waterberg. The discovery site was declared a conservation area, but in the 1990s disaster struck.
For a few years, the property was not visited by lepidopterists and a survey completed in 1995 found that the butterfly was gone.
The closest relatives to the Waterberg Copper have been found thousands of kilometres away in Angola and Zambia and no one knows the status of those colonies.
But the society believed that the local butterfly wasn’t completely lost. In the hope that someone might notice the insect, it issued a wanted poster with a R10,000 reward.
Enter the butterfly whisperer, Prof Mark Williams. He began looking for the Waterberg Copper on Google Earth. He searched for likely sites with the right habitat and elevation. On March 2 2013, he spotted the orange flutter of a Waterberg Copper in the Bateleur Nature Reserve, about 40km from their original site. He added it to the list of other extinct butterflies he had rediscovered. Many of these hadn’t been seen by collectors for decades.
Not long ago, some believed that most of SA’s butterfly species had been discovered. Henning remembers the words of one pioneering butterfly collector. "I was visiting Ken Pennington’s farm in the late 1960s with my father and brother and I remember him saying, ‘I feel sorry for you. I have discovered every butterfly’. But we have described more species than he ever did," says Henning, whose family has described between 130 and 140 new species.
Another technology that is assisting in the discovery of new species is DNA. But sometimes good old-fashioned collecting with a net is still the best way, says Henning.
Collecting, he explains, has little effect on insect populations as only a few individuals are taken. And at least there is a specimen in hand. "We have had one or two instances where people have taken photographs of new moth species. They can’t be described, of course, because we don’t have it," he says.
But besides the discovery of new species of moths and butterflies, Coetzer says there is still much to be learnt about the more common species. One such butterfly is the African Migrant, a common sight in Johannesburg gardens. The large white butterfly can be seen heading in a northeasterly direction in late summer and autumn. "We hardly even know where they originate from and it shows that we know very little, even about the common species," says Coetzer.
But Terblanche will have to wait until later in 2017 to see how his butterfly is doing in the Waterberg mountains. "We will just have to hold thumbs."
