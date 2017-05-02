Why butterfly sighting sent hands to fluttering hearts

The closest relatives to the Waterberg Copper have been found thousands of kilometres away in Angola and Zambia and no one knows the status of those colonies.

But the society believed that the local butterfly wasn’t completely lost. In the hope that someone might notice the insect, it issued a wanted poster with a R10,000 reward.

Enter the butterfly whisperer, Prof Mark Williams. He began looking for the Waterberg Copper on Google Earth. He searched for likely sites with the right habitat and elevation. On March 2 2013, he spotted the orange flutter of a Waterberg Copper in the Bateleur Nature Reserve, about 40km from their original site. He added it to the list of other extinct butterflies he had rediscovered. Many of these hadn’t been seen by collectors for decades.

Not long ago, some believed that most of SA’s butterfly species had been discovered. Henning remembers the words of one pioneering butterfly collector. "I was visiting Ken Pennington’s farm in the late 1960s with my father and brother and I remember him saying, ‘I feel sorry for you. I have discovered every butterfly’. But we have described more species than he ever did," says Henning, whose family has described between 130 and 140 new species.

Another technology that is assisting in the discovery of new species is DNA. But sometimes good old-fashioned collecting with a net is still the best way, says Henning.

Collecting, he explains, has little effect on insect populations as only a few individuals are taken. And at least there is a specimen in hand. "We have had one or two instances where people have taken photographs of new moth species. They can’t be described, of course, because we don’t have it," he says.

But besides the discovery of new species of moths and butterflies, Coetzer says there is still much to be learnt about the more common species. One such butterfly is the African Migrant, a common sight in Johannesburg gardens. The large white butterfly can be seen heading in a northeasterly direction in late summer and autumn. "We hardly even know where they originate from and it shows that we know very little, even about the common species," says Coetzer.

But Terblanche will have to wait until later in 2017 to see how his butterfly is doing in the Waterberg mountains. "We will just have to hold thumbs."