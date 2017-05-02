Samara's isolation is splendid, the views vast

The Land Rover is tilting at a precarious angle as we drive slowly up a mountain. None of the other passengers looks nervous, so I relax and place my trust in ranger Julius Mkhize as we grind up 1,300m from the Plains of Camdeboo to a plateau on the surrounding mountains.

There’s a chill on top as we cross scrubland dotted with rare Cape Mountain zebras and wacky wildebeest chasing one another like cartoon characters.

Then we’re walking to the edge of a plateau, inching onto Eagle’s Rock and thinking inevitable thoughts about tumbling over the edge into oblivion. One of our crew hangs back with an attack of vertigo.

The views are magnificent even in the haze. Mkhize scans the broad plains with binoculars and spots a solitary rhino in Samara Private Game Reserve far below.

We are astonished by vast views of the plains we had walked across earlier, tracking cheetahs and spotting other wild animals. The views are spectacular enough to be an attraction.