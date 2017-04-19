Where wild fantasies come alive

It felt like we had been inserted into a scene from Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now as we heard the whirring rotor blades coming from a fair distance behind us. It wasn’t long before we caught a glimpse of the helicopter and saw its gunners, who were baying for blood — our blood.

I had always prided myself on being a rugged South African male full of derring-do. I grew up in Uitenhage, SA’s Detroit, so surely was deserving of some sort of manliness medal. I had even visited Despatch a couple of times and been on the receiving end of a number of beatings.

Doesn’t being a journalist automatically make you rugged? I have earned my stripes and have always secretly hoped for the grudging respect of my idol, legendary tough guy actor Steve McQueen, had he still been alive.

Surely, I would be prepared for anything out in the wild? But my skin was crawling and I had an anxious knot in the pit of my stomach. What in the world had I let myself in for?

It was only a paintball game being played by journalists and tour operators. How painful could it be? Quite. Especially when the paintballs are being fired at you from a helicopter and you have to try to evade being shot while racing around on a quad bike.

My trepidation gave way to excitement as the game progressed and soon I was confidently speeding about on the quad bike yelping every now and again as a paintball hit me.

The biggest thrill was when we swapped roles and I was afforded the opportunity to become the hunter in the helicopter (minus its doors), aiming my paintball gun spitefully, while remembering some of the more painful hits I had received. Unfortunately, I am a terrible shot and only managed a couple of feeble hits.

The luxury Leobo Private Reserve, situated on an 8,000ha estate in the Waterberg area of Limpopo, is the only place in SA — and very likely the world — where Heli Paintballing can be played.

It is one of the extreme adventure activities offered under the reserve’s recently launched brand, Ultimate Playground. Other activities include skydiving from helicopters, 50-calibre BMG target-shooting and tactical military simulations with assault rifles.