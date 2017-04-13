A tale of two cities as told by food

In its interim results to December 2016, Woolworths reports that it continued to roll out trading space aggressively in its food segment, adding 7.9%. But this bought the retailer a feeble 0.3% increase in sales volumes after adjusting for 9.2% internal inflation. Like-for-like sales volume fell 3.6%.

But all of this has had no effect on the explosion of new fine-dining restaurants being opened in Johannesburg.

Seasoned local traveller and businessman Stephen Laufer says their standard does not compare with dining experiences in the Mother City.

The lists of the world’s top 100 restaurants for 2016 backs him up. No African restaurants made it into the top 50, but the two that made it into the top 100 were both in Cape Town — The Test Kitchen and La Colombe.

"Recently, I was in Cape Town, where I lunched with a friend at Beau Constantia. From there, we had the most spectacular view of the vineyards and we could see as far as False Bay," Laufer says.

"In the Cape, you dine in beautiful surroundings. It’s something that Joburg doesn’t get right. Generally, restaurants are in malls and shopping centres and if you are lucky to sit outside, you sit in a parking lot."

Laufer says the differences in the cities’ food cultures may also be down to the people that are being served.

"The competition in the Cape is fierce. There are a lot of affluent tourists and well-travelled business people visiting the eating establishments. The folk in the Cape, as a result, understand really good food and Joburg likes bling. If a place has enough bling in Joburg, people will run there."

This should not be construed to mean that there is nowhere good to eat up north, he says.