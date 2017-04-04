Pretoria’s culinary scene offers homegrown freshness on a plate

My knowledge of Pretoria’s culinary scene is sketchy at best, but I have no doubt that Fermier has to be one of the capital’s loveliest restaurants. For a part-time Joburger, it has been a frustratingly elusive dinner spot — too expensive to Uber back from. But in February, the stars aligned — an embassy staffer-cum-foodie I was joining for dinner offered to drive us home, happy to be teetotaller for the night.

Fermier is in the semirural suburb of The Willows on a smallholding, Karoo Yard. Driving from Hatfield station, I found it amazing how quickly we slipped from big city into what felt like the countryside.

It is pitch-black when you arrive and park. Fortunately, someone comes out and guides you by torchlight past neat beds featuring mealies and squashes.

A door opens and you are let into a warm, glowing space. The wooden tables are ensconced by red-brick walls under a humble metal roof. Adjoining the dining area is the open-plan kitchen, where Adriaan Maree and his team work quietly.