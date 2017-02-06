Take time to refocus and relax in an idyllic setting

On the village’s sandy main drag, you’ll find the humble Branko’s, which I visited again and again, braving the expat crowds, for its cheap and incredibly tasty wood-fired pizza starting at about R58, with a bunch of toppings to choose from washed down with quarts of 2m and Manica beer. Branko’s also has great stuffed crab starters and hot rocks upon which you can cook scallops, beef and, very rarely, tuna.

Further up the street, Casa do Comer is a quieter and roomier alternative. From the moment you take the first sip of a petrol-strength caipirinha, you’ll forgive the ponderously slow service, which is, admittedly, pretty rampant throughout Mozambique.

The chalkboard menu is all about nicely done Mozambican classics: crab curry, chicken peri-peri and the national dish, matapa – a silky mix of manioc (cassava), crab, groundnuts and coconut milk.

During the day, Beach Baraka has great sandwiches, but its matapa wrap steals the show: falafel or chicken and fresh vegetables in a bright green tortilla with garlic yoghurt on the side. Its owners have recently opened Dathonga in the old railway lodge opposite, a gallery showcasing contemporary Mozambican art, including work by Gonçalo Mabunda, Butheca and Nelsa Guambe — with a beach bar that sometimes has live

music outside.

For the closest thing to fine dining in the area, you’ve got to head a little further to Barra, a thinly populated neighbouring village half-an-hour away. If you don’t have your own wheels, ask the charming JC who runs the No Food for Lazy Man taxi service to take you.

First head to Flamingo Bay Lodge, (which was being rebuilt following a devastating fire), hire a kayak and paddle lazily among the mangroves as the sun steadily sinks and hundreds of cormorants sweep over you.

Your appetite suitably whetted, it’s time to head across to the Green Turtle restaurant at Bay View Lodge, which lives up to its name: the beach stretches interminably on either side.

First – cocktails! In the interests of thorough investigative research, I tried both the basil and mint mojitos, as well as the frozen strawberry caipirinha. All top-notch. Restaurateurs Joelle and François Chapuis combine French flair with fresh local ingredients to produce consistently excellent dishes, such as calamari and bacon with mayo-doused greens or citrusy ceviche for starters. For mains, classic crab curry, fish fillet with chorizo sauce soaked pasta or crumbed prawns, tartare sauce and chips.

With all this food available, it’s just as well there are plenty of ways in Tofo to burn off the calories. The beach from Tofo to Barra goes on for miles and miles – great for solitary

runs, concluded, of course, with a long soak in the warm seawater.

This stretch of coast is renowned for large marine animals. Peri-Peri, one of four local dive shops, offers "ocean safaris" on which you could spot humpback whales (which visit between June and November), dolphins and turtles. If you spot a whale shark, you’ll be handed a snorkel and goggles and invited to swim with them.

I learnt how to scuba dive with Peri-Peri in a bid to see the enormous manta rays that tend to hang out along deep reefs.

Sadly, I didn’t see any, but the plethora of brightly coloured fish, and the morays and turtles that I did see (almost) made up for it.

If being on water rather than under it is more your thing, then hire a board from The Surf Shack on the beach or bring your own. Pros generally head to Tofinho beach, where the waves are wilder; Tofo’s main beach has easier going swell — ideal for novices.

I had two lessons with the excellent Narciso Nhampossa. His calm, gentle tuition undoubtedly honed during his main job, which is teaching local kids swimming, had me standing by the end of my second lesson.

• Matthews was a guest of Baia Sonâmbula