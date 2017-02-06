Nostalgic return to fountain pens

People around the world have focused on President Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office signing ceremonies, but only one group has turned close attention to the tool with which he affixes his jagged signature to executive orders.

Those watching the pen rather than the man are members of the internet forum fpgeeks.com — a commission of Fountain Pen Geeks.

Studying video clips with the attention of forensic experts ("looks … as if the ink was flowing all around the tip from where the barrel ends all the way to the paper surface") and trusting a comrade who claimed insider knowledge, the group surmised the world’s most powerful Sharpie fan has recently been wielding a Cross Century II black lacquer rollerball converted into a felt-tip.

"I’m just glad they weren’t fountain pens," wrote one geek, fountainpenkid.

There are many distinct subspecies of fountain pen geeks. Members include aesthetes who admire the exceptional resin work of Hawaii’s Kanilea Pen Company, lawyers flashing Graf von Faber-Castells, speculators snapping up R2-D2 tributes from a re-energised AT Cross and maniacs willing to pay $1.5m for Montblanc’s Johannes Kepler High Artistry Stella Nova Limited Edition 1, decorated with 570 diamonds and 5,294 sapphires to capture the mood of the Milky Way.

Like the mechanical watch, the fountain pen has survived by pulling a neat trick: transforming its obsolescence into an aura of indulgent luxury.

You might think this writing instrument, distributing ink through the slit in its nib, was outmoded around the 1950s, when ballpoint pen manufacturers finally fixed the glitches in their product. You would be right. But according to market-research firm Euromonitor, global fountain pen retail sales were up 2.1% in 2016 from a year earlier, reaching $1.04bn.

The overall market for personal luxury goods was flat over the same period and the contrast suggests good pens have sturdier value, culturally and otherwise, than the fancy handbags and cashmere overcoats in which they are stowed.