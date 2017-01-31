Impregnated mesh to be added to arsenal in fight against mosquitoes

The Department of Health’s malaria strategy involves spraying insecticides such as DDT inside the houses of people who live in high-risk areas.

Malaria is endemic in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with about 4.9-million people at risk of contracting the parasite carried by certain mosquitoes.

However, insecticides have to be sprayed regularly and there are concerns about excessive exposure to the chemicals.

Researchers hope that the mesh will offer a longer-lasting and safer alternative to indoor residual spraying, the mainstay of SA’s malaria success.

The mesh looks like the sacks used to package onions, but it is rigid and comes in a range of colours: from plain white to purple or orange.

"The trial linings are installed on the upper part of the wall only where mosquitoes tend to rest after a blood meal," says Dr Taneshka Kruger, who manages the project at the University of Pretoria’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control. The mesh is about the length of a forearm and since it is near the ceiling, is out of reach of children.

The chemicals it is infused with — organic compounds known as pyrethroids — are not toxic to mammals (except cats). But "touching them is not recommended", Kruger says, as they could cause skin irritation.

Product development is fairly advanced — the university’s Institute of Applied Materials originally developed the mesh in 2011 and researchers have been testing it since.

A 2012 six-month trial in the Vhembe district in Limpopo, conducted by the Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, found that it killed all the mosquitoes that landed on it. Malaria is endemic in this part of the country and mosquitoes

are usually controlled with indoor spraying.