ABSORBING SCENERY
A beautiful Midlands location perfect for rest and recuperation
The Brahman Hills sits in the Blue Crane Nature Reserve and works with wildlife charity Free Me to give a home to injured or abandoned animals, writes Lesley Stones
If you hear an odd, rattling noise shuffle past your bedroom door at the Brahman Hills Hotel, it is probably a rescued porcupine.
Every evening, about 30 of the elusive nocturnal creatures feast on scraps from the hotel’s kitchen in a porcupine recovery scheme.
The Brahman Hills sits in the Blue Crane Nature Reserve in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and works with wildlife charity Free Me to give a home to injured or abandoned animals. It has also adopted 15 pairs of endangered oribi antelope.
The rest, relaxation and recuperation works for humans too. The hotel is just off the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban, yet well hidden in a reserve with zebra, red hartebeest, impala and elegant Brahman cows grazing in the grounds.
Our group of gals booked adjacent self-catering cottages — the Otter and Chameleon, each with three en-suite bedrooms and decks with Jacuzzis. The fridges were handy for chilling the bubbly.
In its previous incarnation, this used to be the Windmills Motel, a cheap stopping point for motorists en route to somewhere nicer.
Now it’s a destination for conferences, weddings and Midland Meander holidays after a complete revamp of its 30 double bedrooms and assorted cottages.
Neglected cellars were converted into the sophisticated but cosy Copper bar and 89 on Copper dining room, named after a door bearing the number 89 that was found on the farm during the renovations.
There is a stylish spa, where we spent a lovely afternoon being exfoliated, massaged, manicured and pedicured, while admiring the view through porthole windows.
Also new is the funky Agility Hub, a conference centre in a converted cowshed. Now, instead of cattle stalls there are massive sliding room dividers to create small boardrooms.
GM Wayne Chislett led us on an 11km hike through the reserve. We passed grazing wildlife and examined intricate spider webs glistening in the dew. I was so absorbed by the scenery that it was startling to crest a hill and see the highway heading to real life just below.
A proper path has been carved into the hillsides so the hotel can host a monthly 5km Park Run.
Another ambitious plan is a large shed at the highway off-ramp being turned into a food barn with seven different kitchens spread around communal dining tables. That could be a magnet for motorists looking to grab a proper meal rather than the usual road-side Wimpy.
It’s fascinating to walk through the hotel’s thriving vegetable garden and see what you’re going to eat later. One of Chislett’s pet projects is a
worm farm, he converted some of the baths ripped out in the revamp into "worm wee generation stations".
The baths are filled with soil and worms and tipped at an angle so the worm urine runs through the plughole into a bucket. "A litre of this mixed with 10 litres of water is phenomenal for fertilising the plants," Chislett says.
That eco-friendly approach fits right in with the Midlands Meander, an arts and crafty route of glassmakers, micro-breweries, bookstores, chocolate creators and a pub selling old vinyl records.
There are cheeses to taste, wines and waffles to sample and bohemian clothes to buy.
A little further on is the Nelson Mandela Capture Site near Howick.
The "Black Pimpernel" was apprehended there in 1962 and sent for the trial in Pretoria that resulted in him serving 27 years in jail.
The remarkable sculpture made of 50 tall, notched steel poles look like nothing until you reach the perfect distance where the random shapes morph into Mandela’s dignified face. I blame a warm breeze for the goose-bumps that ran through me.
At Lynda Campbell’s shop Mohair Live, she demonstrates how to make wool for knitting on the sort of spinning wheel now only found in fairy tales.
Then the afternoon mist rolls in and the twisting roads disappear in a fog that would enhance that spooky fairy tale.
We head back to the hotel and slip into the Jacuzzi, listening out for the ghostly rattle of a passing porcupine.
• Stones was a guest of Brahman Hills Hotel
