A beautiful Midlands location perfect for rest and recuperation

If you hear an odd, rattling noise shuffle past your bedroom door at the Brahman Hills Hotel, it is probably a rescued porcupine.

Every evening, about 30 of the elusive nocturnal creatures feast on scraps from the hotel’s kitchen in a porcupine recovery scheme.

The Brahman Hills sits in the Blue Crane Nature Reserve in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and works with wildlife charity Free Me to give a home to injured or abandoned animals. It has also adopted 15 pairs of endangered oribi antelope.

The rest, relaxation and recuperation works for humans too. The hotel is just off the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban, yet well hidden in a reserve with zebra, red hartebeest, impala and elegant Brahman cows grazing in the grounds.

Our group of gals booked adjacent self-catering cottages — the Otter and Chameleon, each with three en-suite bedrooms and decks with Jacuzzis. The fridges were handy for chilling the bubbly.

In its previous incarnation, this used to be the Windmills Motel, a cheap stopping point for motorists en route to somewhere nicer.

Now it’s a destination for conferences, weddings and Midland Meander holidays after a complete revamp of its 30 double bedrooms and assorted cottages.