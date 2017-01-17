Fact-checker fights fake news

So far, the team has vetted 250,000 videos, with more added daily. A browser icon lights up green if the video is in Storyful’s vetted archive, or red if it isn’t.

The index is fed largely by automated bots that comb Twitter, YouTube, and other networks for videos that match certain keywords or are spiking in popularity.

Unlike Facebook’s forthcoming effort to crowd-source the tagging of bogus stories, or Slate’s new text-focused fact-checking browser tool, Storyful’s Verify incorporates its team’s own reporting. The company says it is in talks with social networks about ways it can help, but declined to name them because of nondisclosure agreements.

Recently, at Storyful’s Dublin office, Alan O’Riordan, a former subeditor, described how he confirmed the veracity of footage of a fiery plane crash near Abbottabad, Pakistan.

O’Riordan, whose desk clutter included a fifth of whiskey and a shot glass, contacted the uploader, got him to send unpublished footage, then checked Google Earth to match the remote valley with the scene from the video.

"We’ve inculcated a real copy editor’s ‘question everything’ culture," he says.

Storyful, founded by Irish broadcast journalist Mark Little at the end of 2009, was acquired by News Corporation in 2013 (price tag: $25m), putting it in the same family as Fox News.

Arab Spring

Its first Sisyphean goal was debunking viral social media during the Arab Spring. Now, its revenue mostly comes from consulting for networks and news sites, helping corporate clients defend themselves against online defamation, and licensing material for amateur video makers.

The New York Times used Storyful to corroborate the story of an Iraqi soldier who survived a massacre by Islamic State fighters, and to obtain video footage for the story.

Amateur clients include the Czech taxi driver who filmed Hillary Clinton fainting at ground zero in September.

A Storyful spokesman says the cabbie’s footage has earned him "well into the six figures". The company’s revenue increased 52% in 2016, reaching eight figures.