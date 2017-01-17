Diploma course for wine and spirts enthusiasts starts on April 1

Good news for the wine industry is that Cape Town’s International Wine Education Centre will on April 1 be offering a wines and spirits diploma programme.

This is the first time the course has been offered in Africa through a locally approved provider.

Wine and spirits professionals and enthusiasts will be able to study for the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) level 4 diploma through the centre, one of the trust’s 30 programme providers in 18 countries to offer the diploma, said to be the stepping stone to the master of wine qualification.

The trust is the largest global provider of qualifications in wines and spirits across the world.

Demand for tuition in wine and spirits is rising with trust global candidates up 18% in the 2015-16 academic year. SA has shown strong growth of 80%.

The centre in Cape Town is SA’s first approved programme provider and has been offering the trust’s courses since 2012. Qualifications start from the beginner Level 1, rising to higher levels.

The diploma is trust’s flagship qualification, held by just more than 9,000 people worldwide.

The course provides expert knowledge and understanding of wines and spirits, from wine and spirit production and wine regions and styles to the global trade in wines and spirits.

The programme requires 600 study hours, typically over two years. Successful candidates get a certificate and a lapel pin, and may use the post-nominal DipWSET.

They will be invited to the yearly awards and graduation ceremony in January at London’s Guildhall with other successful students from around the world.

The Cape Town centre will conduct the course through a distance-learning programme facilitated by WSET School London. The first course begins on April 1. Candidates are required to hold the WSET level 3 award in wines and spirits or equivalent to enrol.

Ian Harris, WSET CEO, said: "The launch of the WSET diploma through [the centre in Cape Town] provides a gateway for the African wine and spirits community to reach the deeper knowledge for which they have demonstrated a demand.

"As a key wine producing region, SA attracts some of the finest talent in the industry and working with International Wine Education Centre in Cape Town will allow us to offer our highest level of education to this market to nurture its future."

Cathy Martson, founder of the centre said: "As awareness of and interest in their wine grows internationally, South Africans are feeling the need for wine knowledge which helps them forge relationships with international markets and puts their wines in context with the rest of the world."