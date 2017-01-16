Will you pay $100 to access Emirates’ business-class lounge in Dubai?

Dubai — Emirates is opening up its lounges at its Dubai hub to lower-tier frequent flyer members, in what is the latest move by the world’s largest long-haul airline to look for new ways to boost revenues.

Emirates, which reported a 75% drop in half-year profit in November, had previously restricted access to these lounges to higher-tier frequent flier members and business or first-class travellers.

In an e-mail sent out to Skywards frequent flier members, passengers with blue-tier status, the lowest of four membership categories, can pay $100 to access the airline’s Dubai business lounge and $200 for the first-class lounge.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that the e-mail was sent to Skywards members.

Other changes to the lounges’ access policy include Skywards members being allowed to pay for access for nonmember travel companions and upgrading from business to first-class lounges, according to the e-mail dated January 13.

Will Horton, senior analyst at the Centre for Aviation, said there could be higher profits reaped on lounge entrance fees than on tickets, because it was rare for guests to consume food and beverages worth more than the fee.

"With a proliferation in the number and quality of pay-as-you-go lounges, it makes sense for Emirates to make a play in this space," he said.

Emirates, trying to counter the effect of overcapacity in the market and tighter corporate travel budgets, was looking at other revenue sources, including fees on bags.

The airline introduced fees for advanced seat selection for economy passengers in October. It has said it planned to introduce premium economy, a class between economy and business, by 2018.

In a bid to cut costs, Emirates has offered redundancies to staff working in accounting, finance, IT and other head-office departments, sources told Reuters on December 10.

The airline has not responded to the report.

Reuters