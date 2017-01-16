States put screws on social networks over self-censorship

The pressure for social networks to censor the content that appears on them just won’t cease, and the networks are bending. Censorship, however, is not what users want. Nor is it technically possible, even if the platforms won’t admit it.

The EU is pushing Facebook, Twitter and other social networks to comply with member states’ hate speech laws. In the US, many in the media and on the losing side of the recent presidential campaign would like to see the platforms take action against fake news. Unlike in cases involving abuse of market dominance (the charge Google faces in Europe) or the release of users’ private data (over which Microsoft has fought the US government), the platform owners aren’t fighting back.

In May, Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube and Microsoft signed a code of conduct in which they promised to review most hate speech reports within 24 hours and remove content that they find illegal. The EU wasn’t content with that; Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova voiced dismay last week that only 40% of reports are reviewed within 24 hours, according to a compliance audit. Her tone was stringent. "If Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Microsoft want to convince me and the ministers that the nonlegislative approach can work, they will have to act quickly and make a strong effort in the coming months."