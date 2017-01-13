Sky Arts drops Michael Jackson spoof after daughter tells of disgust

London — A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the late US pop star’s daughter said the episode, with a white actor playing her father, was vomit-inducing.

Paris Jackson tweeted angrily on Wednesday that she was "incredibly offended" by the tongue-in-cheek episode in trailer released on Tuesday for the Urban Myths series made by Britain’s satellite TV channel Sky Arts.

The 30-minute episode cast British actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a comedy dramatisation of a road trip the Thriller singer is said to have taken in 2001 with movie stars Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

"We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon ... in the light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family," Sky Arts said.

"We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."

Michael Jackson, whose vitiligo medical condition vitiligo lightened his skin colour, died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of the sedative propofol.

Sky Arts announced the launch of the series last year, which also featured German dictator Adolf Hitler, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali and Irish writer Samuel Beckett.

Sky Arts said the Urban Myths series, launching on January 19, explored real life stories "using a generous dose of artistic licence".

But Jackson fans accused makers of "whitewashing", casting whites to play characters of other ethnicities.

Paris Jackson, 18, also replied to fans of her father on Twitter voicing her disgust at the film.

"It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother (Elizabeth Taylor) as well," she tweeted.

Reuters