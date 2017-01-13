Female amakhosi say they are here to stay despite prejudice

Every Tuesday, Inkosi Thembekile Cele holds court in rural Izingolweni, in the south of KwaZulu-Natal, surrounded by her cabinet and presiding over disputes among her subjects.

She became a chief after her husband, Chief Khandalesizwe Cele, passed away eight years ago. Their son and heir to the throne, Simphiwe, was only 12 years old when his father died and was, therefore, too young to take the reins of power.

The cases she presides over range from domestic violence, territorial disputes, and accusations of cattle and stock theft, to claims of witchcraft.

KwaZulu-Natal has 264 chiefs, and 37 of them — about 16% of the total — are women. Inkosi Cele is one of these female traditional leaders who are breaking the bonds of tradition and taking control of their people’s future.

The family decided to appoint Cele to take over as a regent until her son comes of age. She is due to hand over power at the end of 2018.

The past eight years have been an eye-opener and a challenge for her, she says.

First, it was in the area of Izingolweni, over which her chieftaincy has jurisdiction, that the infamous Shobashobane massacre of Christmas 1995 took place. Impis supporting the Inkatha Freedom Party attacked families believed to be ANC supporters, leaving behind corpses, burnt homes and mourning relatives. Hundreds of people were injured and 19 people lost their lives on that day.

Cele says the area is still suffering from the aftermath of that massacre. "But we are doing our best to counsel people and ask families who fled to come back. Over the years, they have been coming back to rebuild their homesteads."

Her biggest achievement, she says, has been working with the local municipality to build RDP houses in the area.

Violence

"As a result of the political and factional violence, people are still predisposed to violence. You see many cases of domestic violence here. I was instrumental in opening the trauma centre at the local Izingolweni police station, and it is helping women and young children to overcome trauma," she says.

When she assumed the position, some men did not take kindly to being ruled by a female chief, she recounts.

"They felt that this was a job that was suited to a man. I suffered many prejudices, some of the local power brokers and izinduna [headmen] clearly undermined me. But I prevailed because I felt I had been called upon to bring stability to this clan and make a positive contribution to the development of the people," she says.

Female chiefs face a number of challenges, says Inkosi Phathisizwe Donatus Hastings Chiliza, chairman of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional Leaders. The body has had to intervene in several instances when female chiefs have been undermined.