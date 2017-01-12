How to samba through Rio Carnaval with style — and sleep

If you thought you missed the big party in Rio de Janeiro last summer, when the city hosted South America’s first Olympic Games, take heart: you still have a chance to go to Carnaval, which culminates this year on February 27 and 28 after a few weeks of build-up. And for what it’s worth, Carnaval is the biggest, sexiest, most exciting party in Rio — even when you compare it to the Games.

That wasn’t always the case.

"Outside of a few great parties and the main events at the Sambadrome [or Sambódromo, where the dance competitions take place], Carnaval used to be pretty subdued," said Martin Frankenberg, a Brazil specialist at travel company Matuete.

The Carnaval one sees in movies is a recent reinvention. "It’s what Carnaval was originally about — street parties, free love, free everything. We’ve seen a huge resurgence of that. Now the street parties take over the city in a huge way, whereas 10 years ago, it used to be pretty subdued." He calls the current version "food for your soul" — or, more accurately, the little part of your soul that thinks it’s still in its early 20s.

Surviving Carnaval typically requires a continual stream of caipirinhas and espresso shots. But for the luxury-leaning, Frankenberg has lots of tips for any personality — as long as that personality is willing to take on a few Back Samba Shuffle Steps and shoulder shimmies.

A key point, he says, is to have a local guide.

"Carnaval is made up of about 50 individual blocos [street parties] that each draw as many as 2-million people to the streets," he says.

"They all have one thing in common: live music. But from theres, there are tonnes of variation: some blocos are family friendly, some are rowdier, some are small, with just 500 attendees, some have more traditional music, and so on."

Matuete pairs every guest with a guide who understands their travel profile and how intense they want to be, Frankenberg says.

Then there’s the main event: the showdown of samba schools at the Sambadrome, an Oscar Niemeyer-designed parade hall that stretches almost a kilometre through central Rio, with a seating capacity of 90,000. Twelve teams compete against one another and points are awarded for storytelling, dancing ability, costumes, music, percussion, and so forth.

Each year, one team is demoted to a junior level, while one from the lesser ranks is promoted — just to fuel their fire.

"Most tickets don’t have assigned seats, so you’ll see people get to the Sambadrome in time for breakfast to get good seats and stay until the show is over at 6am [the next day]," says Frankenberg.

His strategy is to buy assigned seats in the frisas, or front boxes, where the $460 ticket gets you an up-close view of the costumes without having to wait around all day.

This year, a new section of luxury boxes will debut: they are fully enclosed, offering the venue’s only protection against inclement weather. But rain is rare during Rio’s summer nights, so the $1,100 price tag may not be worth it.

The strategy about when to arrive is just as important.

"I’ll buy my seats, go out for dinner, and arrive at 11pm, when things are starting to pick up," he says, not putting much pressure on punctuality. The shows generally start at 9pm, but "very few tourists have the stamina to stay the whole night", says Frankenberg. Watching three or four of the six shows is generally more than enough.

Each year, he enters into a partnership with two samba schools that are scheduled to perform earlier in the evening (read: not at 5am). He buys official costumes from them and gets the scoop on the music they are using for their performances. Guests can then learn the lyrics ahead of their trip, and they can hold on to the costumes as keepsakes after rocking them down the so-called "samba runway".

"It’s like being in a Fellini movie," says Frankenberg of the backstage vibes. "Everyone is fully dressed and getting psyched up." The whole experience costs about $750.

Just bear in mind the following logistics: a trip to Rio during Carnaval won’t include much sightseeing, if any, as the streets are too jammed. And most hotels will require you to stay for a minimum of four nights. So plan to arrive on the Friday or Saturday, scope out the Copacabana Palace Ball on Saturday night, and then plan to party and rest up in bursts until Tuesday.

Then, says Frankenberg, you can wrap it all up with a few days of R&R (recovery and rehabilitation, perhaps) in the beautiful beach towns of Trancoso or Paraty.

