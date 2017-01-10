Domestic travel writing road is there, but it leads to nowhere

Two years ago, I started research on an article, A tale of two Drostdys, which was to entice currency-hammered fellow South Africans into exploring Swellendam and Graaff-Reinet, respectively the third and fourth magistracies the Dutch had established.

I even wrote the piece. Here is the opening paragraph: "It’s time for South Africans to explore two heritage towns long rated by discerning foreign tourists. Although Swellendam (1745) and Graaff-Reinet (1786) are separated by about 40 years and 500km, they have much in common – their Drostdy (Dutch magistracy) origins, extensive museum complexes, world-class accommodation, fine dining and magnificent natural surroundings." And so on.

I had fun visiting the two towns, staying at the refurbished Drostdy Hotel in Graaff-Reinet, visiting the Hester Rupert Art Museum there, marvelling once again at the serene white rooms furnished with plain Cape Dutch furniture in Swellendam’s Drostdy Museum, and enjoying the cuisine at La Sosta in Swellendam, which had just been voted the best Italian restaurant in the country by Eat Out magazine (2014).

The article described how burgers of both towns had declared themselves independent republics in protest against the heavy-handed rule of the Dutch East India Company; it sketched settler architectural practices; dug out the paleontological treasures of the Karoo and traversed historic Bain passes in the Graaff-Reinet area. It described the scenic route along the Langeberg range between Ashton and Swellendam, explaining that the area houses the world’s largest Jersey cow herds and produces mountains of berries — youngberries, loganberries, blueberries, blackberries. The article was taking shape.

Yet something did not feel right. The signs of discomfort were there already two years ago. It started when I visited the Old Library Museum in Graaff-Reinet where — in stark contrast to the solemnly recounted settler history in its four sister museums in the town — a display was dedicated to the forced removals in the 1960s. Suddenly, it did not feel so cool to be staying in the five-star Drostdy Hotel having chatted to the museum woman whose in-laws had been "removed" from Stretch’s Court, the quaint row of dwellings that forms part of the Drostdy Hotel complex.