Live near a busy road? You could be at higher risk of dementia

London — People living near major roads have a higher chance of developing dementia, according to a large-scale study published in British medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

The research looked at 6-million adults living in Ontario, Canada between 2001 and 2012, and found that those living less than 50 metres from a busy road had a 7% higher incidence of dementia.

The risk was 4% above normal for those living 50-100 metres from main roads and 2% higher among those 100-200 metres away.

There was no discernable elevated risk among people living more than 200 metres from a major route.

The study, led by Hong Chen from Public Health Ontario, found that long-term exposure to two common pollutants — nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulates — were associated with dementia but did not account for the full effect.