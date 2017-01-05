Algoa Bay’s teeming waters lure scholars of whales and dolphins
Port Elizabeth’s Algoa Bay is an epicentre for research on dolphins and whales, with a group of international PhD students studying these marine mammals through the Department of Oceanography at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.
Supervising their research is dolphin and whale (cetacean) specialist Dr Stephanie Plön.
"When we go to sea, we frequently have four or five sightings a day and because of the larger groups of bottlenose and common dolphins in Algoa Bay, we can see groups ranging from 10 to 500 bottlenose dolphins to even larger groups of common dolphins often associated with bait balls or large schools of sardines or red eyes (part of the herring family). Sometimes these bait balls are a kilometre in diameter," she explains.
"It’s crazy; the water is literally boiling with dolphins and gannets. It’s like a mini sardine run, with a feeding frenzy all around you, and among all this you’re trying to observe and photograph the dolphins, because we need to identify individuals for our research, from notches or marks on their dorsal fins."
Previous work by Plön and her students revealed that Algoa Bay and the sea off the Eastern Cape are home to the southern right whale, humpback whale, Bryde’s whale, long-beaked common dolphin, Indian Ocean bottlenose dolphin and Indian Ocean humpback dolphin.
The southern right and humpback whales mate and calve in Algoa Bay from June to December before migrating to Antarctica. The Bryde’s whale and the three dolphin species remain in and around Algoa Bay all year round.
"These key species, about which very little is known, are not only important in their own right, they are indicator species for overall ocean health," says Plön. "Research on these species is extremely important in determining the state of our oceans. This informs the necessary decisions and actions required to sustainably conserve our oceans and marine species."
Plön adds that SA’s marine environment is recognised as a global biodiversity hot spot. "Far more needs to be done to raise awareness about SA’s natural heritage and the need to conserve it. We are only touching the tip of the iceberg in marine research," she says.
Originally from Göttingen, Germany, Plön completed her undergraduate degree in marine biology at Swansea University in the UK.
She moved to SA in 1994 as a result of her interest in dolphins and whales and completed her master’s degree and PhD at Rhodes University, followed by postdoctoral research in New Zealand. Feeling "homesick" for SA, she returned and settled in Port Elizabeth in 2005 to pursue her research.
The pioneering research being carried out by the four international PhD students she is supervising is as diverse as the students themselves.
Renee Koper from the Netherlands did her master’s degree on humpback dolphins in Algoa Bay through Groningen University, supervised by Plön.
For her doctoral studies, she is carrying out novel research on the effect of humans on marine mammals.
She is examining the potential effect of fishing traffic on baleen whale mother-calf pairs, particularly in relation to Coega’s deep-water port, which is now operational and will become increasingly active.
Baleen whales are adversely affected by the "masking effect" of low-frequency noise from shipping, which blocks out the whales’ acoustic calls.
Koper is researching how this affects cow-calf pairs, as it is not yet known whether they communicate vocally, or by touching, or both.
Koper has put acoustic loggers in Algoa Bay, as well as in
St Francis Bay as a comparison, as there is no commercial shipping there.
Katharina Reusch from Germany did her master’s degree through Bremen University and her fieldwork in Mexico on bottlenose dolphins.
For her PhD, she is researching bottlenose dolphin population dynamics in Algoa Bay. Little is known about these —dolphins because they are
not endangered and thus research on them has not
been prioritised.
Reusch will carry out boat-based surveys in Algoa Bay to determine the sizes of the bottlenose dolphin groups, their daily activities, their preferred locations in the bay and whether they are here all year round or move to adjacent areas.
Michelle Caputo from Canada is being cosupervised by Plön and Rhodes University zoology professor William Froneman.
She started her project on the Wild Coast in 2014 in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, which assists with accommodation, boats and skippers to operate out of three of their nature reserves: Mkambati, Hluleka and Amathole.
Marine mamma-specifif veterinary training is being offered in North America and Europe, but locally it is still rare
Caputo and the team undertake a three-week marine field trip three times a year (in February, June and November) from these reserves to study dolphin occurrence during and outside of the sardine run and to take biopsy samples.
These are pieces of tissue collected with a special gun. The procedure leaves a small hole in the skin of the dolphin, which heals within a week or two and is no more invasive than a scratch they might receive from contact with a reef.
Caputo studies the sampled skin for isotopes and the blubber for fatty acids. From this she can determine where the animals are feeding, backed up with photos of the dolphins that help the team identify individuals and their home ranges. This helps marine scientists to understand population structure and connectivity to other areas such as KwaZulu-Natal and Algoa Bay.
The team uses this data to understand broader ocean health, as healthy populations — in terms of group structure and connectivity — are important indicators of healthy oceans.
Isabel Callealta from Spain is a qualified veterinarian focusing on marine mammals. This is a relatively new field for the veterinary profession. Internationally, marine mammal-specific veterinary training is now being offered in North America and Europe, but locally it is still rare.
Working at the interface of two disciplines makes for exciting new research.
Callealta is investigating the health of dolphins incidentally caught in shark nets and is comparing these with dolphin strandings along the Eastern Cape coastline.
The dolphins caught in shark nets are presumed to be healthy whereas stranded animals tend to have something wrong with them, which is why they beach themselves in the first place.
Callealta’s research will explore whether parasitic lesions on the net-caught and stranded dolphins are related to pollutants in the ocean.
Her findings are being compared to nine years’ worth of pathology research on dolphins Plön and her team have done in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board and local and international pathologists.
The Port Elizabeth Museum is home to the largest marine-mammal collection in the southern hemisphere and is the third-largest in the world.
Established in the 1960s, the collection is drawn from dolphin and whale strandings, and animals incidentally caught in shark nets along SA’s coastline. It is an invaluable repository for marine scientists worldwide.
