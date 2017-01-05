Algoa Bay’s teeming waters lure scholars of whales and dolphins

Port Elizabeth’s Algoa Bay is an epicentre for research on dolphins and whales, with a group of international PhD students studying these marine mammals through the Department of Oceanography at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

Supervising their research is dolphin and whale (cetacean) specialist Dr Stephanie Plön.

"When we go to sea, we frequently have four or five sightings a day and because of the larger groups of bottlenose and common dolphins in Algoa Bay, we can see groups ranging from 10 to 500 bottlenose dolphins to even larger groups of common dolphins often associated with bait balls or large schools of sardines or red eyes (part of the herring family). Sometimes these bait balls are a kilometre in diameter," she explains.

"It’s crazy; the water is literally boiling with dolphins and gannets. It’s like a mini sardine run, with a feeding frenzy all around you, and among all this you’re trying to observe and photograph the dolphins, because we need to identify individuals for our research, from notches or marks on their dorsal fins."

Previous work by Plön and her students revealed that Algoa Bay and the sea off the Eastern Cape are home to the southern right whale, humpback whale, Bryde’s whale, long-beaked common dolphin, Indian Ocean bottlenose dolphin and Indian Ocean humpback dolphin.

The southern right and humpback whales mate and calve in Algoa Bay from June to December before migrating to Antarctica. The Bryde’s whale and the three dolphin species remain in and around Algoa Bay all year round.

"These key species, about which very little is known, are not only important in their own right, they are indicator species for overall ocean health," says Plön. "Research on these species is extremely important in determining the state of our oceans. This informs the necessary decisions and actions required to sustainably conserve our oceans and marine species."