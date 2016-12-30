Five questions to ask before a collaboration when you are self-employed

When you are self-employed, collaboration is a choice. Working closely with others can open up new opportunities for success and personal fulfillment, but done wrongly can damage your relationships and your reputation.

Five questions to ask yourself:

1. Is there demand? The first rule of a successful collaboration is determining whether demand exists for the product or service you are offering. You do not need to plan something for six months only to discover that no one wants what you are selling.

2. Does your collaborator add unique skills? Another good reason to collaborate is when your colleague brings something to the table that you do not.

3. Does it help you cement a relationship? Collaborating with someone — whether on a longer-term consulting project, or a short-term activity like writing an article — is a way to get to know someone better, spend more time with them, and (depending on the activity) do them a favour by allowing them access to a new opportunity.

4. Does it provide a chance to spend time with friends? Another benefit of collaboration can be personal: a chance to spend additional time with people you enjoy.

5. Do you trust your collaborator implicitly? Failure to vet people fully can lead to dire consequences. When you choose to collaborate with someone, it is essential to have vetted them — over time, and in professional, as well as personal, situations — before you agree to have your reputations linked.

(Adapted from "Learning How to Collaborate When You’re Self-Employed" at HBR.org.)

