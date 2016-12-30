Celebrity ducks double estate’s wine sales and keep vineyards snail free

Hundreds of ducks used to gobble up pests damaging vines at Vergenoegd Wine Estate are such a hit with visitors that wine sales have doubled in less than a year.

The flightless Indian Runner ducks have been eating snails in the vineyards for decades.

After the new owners of the estate took over in 2015‚ they turned the duck colony into a media attraction, staging duck parades three times a day.

The nearly 1,000 ducks enjoyed yet another moment of international fame this week when they were featured in the Wall Street Journal.