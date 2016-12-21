Topless mermaids, masked fire-eater ensure an office bash to remember
Mermaids‚ giant crying babies‚ inflatable swans and a bare breasted fire-eater were the ingredients for an epic end-of-year office bash thrown by a property mogul in Cape Town.
Stuart Chait‚ executive chairman of Land Equity Group‚ recently had one of his mansions in Clifton sold on auction to businesswoman Clare Wiese for R90m. This is the highest bid ever achieved on a residential property in SA.
Chait said the theme for the celebration was "pool party’’.
"We had our South African‚ Ghanaian‚ Ethiopian and Kenyan joint venture business partners together with some friends and family‚ both local and international. The entertainment and setting was fantastic‚ and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the year-end get together‚" Chait told TMG Digital.
"We had a similar year-end event two years ago and it’s the only time we are able to round up all our business colleagues‚ partners‚ management‚ friends and family at the same time‚ as Cape Town seems to be the destination of choice over the Christmas and New Year holidays."
Images of the bash were posted on social media. Among the entertainment were three topless mermaids lazing at the edge of an infinity pool. Guests whipped out their cellphones to get images of the three who were covered in delicate body paint.
The pool was filled with white and gold inflatable swans similar to those bobbing in the pools of Hollywood A-listers, including the Kardashians.
A fire-eater‚ wearing a thong and a mask‚ had guests enthralled.
But the most bizarre was the appearance of what appeared to be people wearing enormous cry baby Latex masks.
Guests posed for selfies with the pair‚ who carried oversized dummies and bottles.
Chait’s six-bedroom house in Nettleton Road‚ arguably the most exclusive street in SA‚ went under the hammer at the end of November.
At the time Chait‚ who co-founded MvelaProp with Tokyo Sexwale‚ explained that Sasfin Bank had been a partner in the development. But he said the bank considered it "too big an exposure on their books" and decided "not to extend the loan".
He put the house on the market for R150m. But on Sasfin’s instructions‚ it was auctioned by The High St Auction Co.
Wiese‚ the founder of contemporary fine jewellery brand Paka Paka and daughter of the richest man in SA Christo Wiese‚ said she was "very excited about the purchase".
"I have lived in Clifton all my life and consider it home‚" she said after bids closed.
TMG Digital/The Times
