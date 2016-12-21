Mermaids‚ giant crying babies‚ inflatable swans and a bare breasted fire-eater were the ingredients for an epic end-of-year office bash thrown by a property mogul in Cape Town.

Stuart Chait‚ executive chairman of Land Equity Group‚ recently had one of his mansions in Clifton sold on auction to businesswoman Clare Wiese for R90m. This is the highest bid ever achieved on a residential property in SA.

Chait said the theme for the celebration was "pool party’’.

"We had our South African‚ Ghanaian‚ Ethiopian and Kenyan joint venture business partners together with some friends and family‚ both local and international. The entertainment and setting was fantastic‚ and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the year-end get together‚" Chait told TMG Digital.

"We had a similar year-end event two years ago and it’s the only time we are able to round up all our business colleagues‚ partners‚ management‚ friends and family at the same time‚ as Cape Town seems to be the destination of choice over the Christmas and New Year holidays."